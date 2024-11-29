Rain, thunderstorms, snow likely today

KARACHI: A westerly weather system is set to bring rain, thunderstorms, and snowfall to various regions form Friday (today) to December 02, the Met Office said on Thursday.

According to the Met, this weather pattern is expected to decrease dry conditions, improve air quality and bring significant changes to the atmosphere over the period.

Moderate rain coupled with thunderstorms and snowfall over hills will affect key areas of Balochistan, including Quetta, Pishin, Zhob, Ziarat, and Kalat, as well as coastal areas like Gwadar and Kech. The precipitation will continue intermittently through December 2.

The storm system will then move towards the northern regions, bringing light to moderate rain and snow to mountainous areas such as Chitral, Swat, Malakand, and Gilgit-Baltistan. The scenic valleys of Neelum, Hunza, and Skardu also expected to see snowfall during this period.

The Pothohar region, Murree, and Islamabad may experience light rain and drizzle on the evening of November 29 and December 2, offering relief from the prevailing dryness.

The arrival of this westerly wave is anticipated to bring multiple benefits including improved air quality in Punjab recently affected by smog and pollution is expected to improve significantly after the rains.

The rainy spell may also help mitigate the current dry spell and rejuvenate crops in agricultural areas. However, the rain is likely to be followed by dense fog in Punjab’s plains, which could impact visibility and travel.

Farmers are advised to adjust their activities according to the forecast, as the rain could impact sowing and harvesting schedules. Authorities in affected regions are urged to stay on high alert to manage any disruptions caused by rain, thunderstorms, or snowfall.

