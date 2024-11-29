AGL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.81%)
Nov 29, 2024

Al-Qadir Trust case: NAB decides to arrest Bushra Bibi

Published 29 Nov, 2024

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to arrest the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding Chairman Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi in Al-Qadir Trust case.

NAB sources said that NAB has constituted a team to arrest PTI founding chairman’s wife as the Accountability Court hearing Al-Qadir Trust case against Khan and his wife on November 22 had issued arrest warrants for Bushra Bibi for not appearing before the court.

Sources said that the anti-graft body would dispatch its team to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Khan’s wife’s arrest.

The Accountability Court on November 8 had handed over questionnaires under Section 342 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to Khan and his wife in Al-Qadir Trust case, after the completion of the cross-examination of all prosecution witnesses.

The questionnaire which consists of 79 questions was received by Khan’s counsel Barrister Salman Safdar in the presence of Khan and his wife. Both Khan and his wife have not submitted the replies of the questionnaires.

NAB PTI Imran Khan Bushra Bibi Al Qadir Trust case

