Gold prices fall

KARACHI: The local gold prices lost some momentum on Thursday after the global market's slight fall, traders said. Gold prices declined by Rs700 and Rs600, reaching Rs275, 200 per tola and Rs235, 940 per 10 grams, respectively.

On the world market, gold bullion value dropped by $7, trading at $2, 640 per ounce with silver standing at $30 per ounce.

Locally, silver prices remained steady at Rs3, 400 per tola and Rs2, 914.95 per 10 grams, according to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association.

