Hajj dues collection: Banks to remain open this weekend

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced that the branches of designated banks will remain open on Saturday and Sunday for the collection of Hajj application along with dues for Hajj 2025.

In order to facilitate the intending pilgrims to deposit Hajj applications along with dues for Hajj 2025, the State Bank of Pakistan on the request of Ministry of Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony has directed 15 designated banks to keep their concerned branches open from 9:00 am to 2:30 pm on November 30, 2024 and December 1, 2024 throughout the country.

Earlier, in terms of Hajj Policy, the Ministry of Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony has designated 15 banks (viz National Bank of Pakistan, Habib Bank, United Bank, MCB Bank, Allied Bank, Bank of Punjab, Bank Alfalah, Zarai Taraqiati Bank, Faysal Bank, Askari Bank, Bank Al-Habib, Habib Metropolitan Bank, Soneri Bank, Meezan Bank and Bank Islami) to collect Hajj applications along with dues from intending pilgrims for Hajj 2025 w.e.f. November 18, 2024 till December 3, 2024 throughout the country.

