AGL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.26%)
AIRLINK 128.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.21%)
BOP 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (11.21%)
CNERGY 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.15%)
DCL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.97%)
DFML 38.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.74%)
DGKC 84.50 Increased By ▲ 2.56 (3.12%)
FCCL 34.28 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.57%)
FFBL 74.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.07%)
FFL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
HUBC 110.75 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.35%)
HUMNL 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.43%)
KEL 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.88%)
KOSM 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.43%)
MLCF 40.94 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.86%)
NBP 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.13%)
OGDC 190.27 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (1.05%)
PAEL 25.73 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PIBTL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.09%)
PPL 156.60 Increased By ▲ 3.93 (2.57%)
PRL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.01%)
PTC 18.79 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (6.16%)
SEARL 82.90 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.58%)
TELE 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.43%)
TOMCL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.32%)
TPLP 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TREET 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
TRG 56.45 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.73%)
UNITY 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.24%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 10,727 Increased By 68.9 (0.65%)
BR30 31,737 Increased By 405.6 (1.29%)
KSE100 99,912 Increased By 643.1 (0.65%)
KSE30 31,178 Increased By 145.5 (0.47%)
Australian shares reach for record high as banking stocks gain

Reuters Published 28 Nov, 2024 09:49am

Australian shares rose close to a record high on Thursday, led by banking stocks, a day after data showed the country’s consumer price inflation rate stayed at a three-year low in October.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.5% to 8,445.1, as of 2350 GMT, just 17 points shy of an all-time high it reached earlier this week.

The benchmark gained 0.6% on Wednesday. Rate-sensitive financials rose 0.8%, with the “Big Four” banks gaining between 0.3% and 1.1%.

Data on Wednesday showed that Australia’s consumer price inflation held at an annual pace of 2.1%, under forecasts of 2.3%, though core inflation picked up in a sign of lingering cost pressures.

Among other sectors, miners advanced 0.3%, after iron ore futures prices strengthened for a third straight session in the previous session, boosted by firmer steel output in China.

BHP Group and Fortescue rose 0.8% and 0.7%, respectively.

Energy stocks gained 0.5%, as oil prices held steady overnight.

Healthcare stocks and technology stocks also rose 1% and 0.7%, respectively.

Among individual stocks, Insurance Australia Group jumped as much as 5.6% to become one of the top gainers on the benchmark index, after the general insurer said it would buy the insurance underwriting business of RACQ in a deal valued at A$855 million ($555.32 million).

Australian shares struggle for direction as gold stocks drag; NAB tumbles

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 1.2% to 12,058.64, a day after the country’s central bank cut rates for a third time in four months and flagged more substantial easing.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare dropped as much as 5.3% and was one of the top losers on the benchmark, after the medical equipment maker’s first-half net profit missed market expectations.

