Oil up as Israel says ceasefire violated, OPEC+ delays meeting

Reuters Published November 28, 2024 Updated November 28, 2024 07:03pm

LONDON: Oil prices ticked up on Thursday, after Israel said its ceasefire with Lebanese armed group Hezbollah was violated and Israeli tanks fired on south Lebanon and OPEC+ delayed by a few days a meeting likely to extend production cuts.

Brent crude futures edged up by 41 cents, or 0.6%, to $73.24 a barrel by 1251 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 35 cents, 0.5%, at $69.07. Trading is expected to be light because of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.

Israel’s military said on Thursday the ceasefire was violated after what it called suspects, some in vehicles, arrived at several areas in the southern zone.

The deal took effect on Wednesday and was intended to allow people in both countries to start returning to homes in border areas shattered by 14 months of fighting.

The Middle East is one of the world’s major oil-producing regions, and while the ongoing conflict has not so far not impacted supply it has been reflected in a risk premium for traders.

Oil prices make gains

Elsewhere, OPEC+, comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, delayed its next policy meeting to Dec. 5 from Dec. 1 to avoid a conflict with another event.

Also supporting prices, OPEC+ sources have said there will again be discussion over another delay to an oil output increase scheduled for January.

The group pumps about half the world’s oil but has maintained production cuts to support prices. It hopes to unwind those cuts, but weak global demand has forced it to delay the start of gradual increases.

A further delay has mostly been factored in to oil prices already, said Suvro Sarkar at DBS Bank. “The only question is whether it’s a one-month pushback, or three, or even longer.”

Depressing prices slightly, U.S. gasoline stocks rose 3.3 million barrels in the week ending Nov. 22, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday, countering expectations of a small draw in fuel stocks ahead of holiday travel.

Slowing fuel demand growth in top consumers China and the United States has weighed on oil prices this year.

Brent and WTI this week have lost 2.5% and 3% respectively.

