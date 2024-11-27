AGL 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.61%)
AIRLINK 125.07 Decreased By ▼ -6.15 (-4.69%)
BOP 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
CNERGY 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.52%)
DCL 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.28%)
DFML 37.34 Decreased By ▼ -4.13 (-9.96%)
DGKC 77.77 Decreased By ▼ -4.32 (-5.26%)
FCCL 30.58 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-7.61%)
FFBL 68.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-5.5%)
FFL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.26%)
HUBC 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.24 (-5.63%)
HUMNL 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-7.03%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-10.4%)
KOSM 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.78%)
MLCF 36.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-6.32%)
NBP 65.92 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.98%)
OGDC 179.53 Decreased By ▼ -13.29 (-6.89%)
PAEL 24.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.87%)
PIBTL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.59%)
PPL 143.70 Decreased By ▼ -10.37 (-6.73%)
PRL 24.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-5.85%)
PTC 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-7.92%)
SEARL 78.57 Decreased By ▼ -3.73 (-4.53%)
TELE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-6.96%)
TOMCL 31.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-4.45%)
TPLP 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.24%)
TREET 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.95%)
TRG 54.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-4.77%)
UNITY 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.84%)
BR100 10,089 Decreased By -415.2 (-3.95%)
BR30 29,509 Decreased By -1717.6 (-5.5%)
KSE100 94,574 Decreased By -3505.6 (-3.57%)
KSE30 29,445 Decreased By -1113.9 (-3.65%)
Nov 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-11-27

Oil prices make gains

Reuters Published 27 Nov, 2024 06:44am

HOUSTON: Oil prices rose on Tuesday as investors eyed OPEC+ discussions on output and weighed the potential impact of US President-elect Donald Trump’s planned trade tariffs on Mexico and Canada.

Brent crude futures were up 66 cents, or 0.9%, at $73.67 a barrel as of 10:35 a.m. ET (1535 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were at $69.60 a barrel, up 66 cents, or 0.96%. Both benchmarks briefly jumped more than $1 per barrel during the session. “We popped and dropped around the time news came out of the resumption of OPEC talks,” said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group. Key OPEC+ nations have begun discussions to delay an oil production restart planned for January, potentially for several months, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

Members are in doubt about a 180,000 barrel per day production increase currently scheduled for the start of next year and further rises in the following months due to signs of global oversupply, Bloomberg said, citing delegates.

OPEC+ members Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Russia agreed in a meeting on Tuesday on the importance of maintaining stable oil markets and fair prices, Iraq’s Prime Minister Office said.

On Monday, US President-elect Donald Trump said he would impose a 25% tariff on all products coming into the US from Mexico and Canada. The vast majority of Canada’s 4 million bpd of crude exports go to the US Analysts had said it would be unlikely Trump would impose tariffs on Canadian oil, which cannot be easily replaced since it differs from grades that the US produces.

Monday’s tariffs announcement does not seem to be having an immediate impact on Canadian oil markets, market sources said on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s gains offset some of Monday’s selloff, when oil prices slid more than $2 following multiple reports that Israel and Lebanon had agreed to the terms of a ceasefire in the Israel-Hezbollah conflict. Market reaction on Monday to the ceasefire news was overdone as the broader Middle East conflict has yet to significantly disrupt supplies this year, said senior market analyst Priyanka Sachdeva at Phillip Nova.

Oil prices

Comments

200 characters

Oil prices make gains

Banks start scrapping monthly fee on large deposits

Jul-Oct: $1.723bn borrowed from multiple sources

Standardising financial regimes: Aurangzeb highlights importance

‘Winter package’ to be made available to KE consumers as well: govt

Oct FCA: CPPA-G hints at refunding Rs2.6bn to consumers

Foreign investors: Jul-Oct profit repatriation soars 66pc to $807.2m YoY

15 agreements, MoUs inked between Pakistan, Belarus

800 PTI workers arrested: Gandapur, Bushra ‘flee protest site’ amid crackdown

Karachi’s businessmen decide to launch ‘Air Karachi’

PTI’s tree tsunami programme: Audit exposes Rs5.2bn mismanagement

Read more stories