PM says army helped govt ‘quell’ unrest

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published November 28, 2024 Updated November 28, 2024 08:32am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday heaped praise on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, saying “with the top commander’s cooperation and help, the security agencies used the best strategy to put an end to the anarchy in Islamabad.”

A day after dispersing the supporters of jailed ex-prime minister Imran Khan from Islamabad through a massive operation, Prime Minister Sharif, while chairing a meeting of the federal cabinet, said it point blank: at this point of time, the army chief is with us like one soul in two bodies and we will not allow any such protests ever again.

The prime minister’s assertion that an all-powerful army chief – who is supposed to play a neutral role in such matters – helped his government end the PTI sit-in, has reinforced PTI’s allegation that the military was hand in gloves to steal its February 8 general elections’ mandate.

Naqvi rules out talks with PTI, says ‘a woman behind all chaos’

Sharif, while addressing the federal cabinet, maintained that tough decisions need to be taken to rid the country of politics of agitation and ensure stability.

“We have to decide whether we save the country or allow sit-ins to take place,” he said, adding, “No one had ever even imagined of attacking Islamabad before, and the need of the hour is that difficult decisions should be taken through mutual consultation.”

He continued that “there are two options available with us, and it is clear that we must opt for development and prosperity”, adding “we must decide today that these rioters will not be allowed to take the law into their hand.”

About the economic dent faced by the country due to violent protests, he said that the businesses were closed while workers and shopkeepers were complaining.

“The stock exchange, which had crossed 99,000, faced a plunge of over 4,000 points on Tuesday due to the riots… the economy is facing a loss of Rs190 billion daily,” he lamented.

He claimed that even Pakistan’s most vocal critics were now acknowledging the progress in the economy, calling it “nothing short of a miracle.”

“The economy is recovering, and the key figures are working in unison for the good of the country,” he said, referring to the collaboration between civil-military leadership.

Sharif further criticised the opposition, particularly those who have raised allegations of election rigging. “Those who scream about election fraud should first answer for the rigging in 2018,” he remarked.

“The protests have brought routine life to a complete halt with many struggling to feed their families. Hospitals faced difficulties in treating patients and the stock market plummeted,” he lamented.

He recalled how the same rioters – the PTI protesters – caused violence for 126 days during their 2014 sit-in, which coincided with the Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Pakistan, adding these were people due to whom, Xi’s visit to Pakistan was postponed.

He also said that the same rioters tried to create chaos during the recently held Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in capital, creating confusion among the guests whether to visit Pakistan or not.

About Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko’s visit to Pakistan, he said the two countries will sign more agreements in January next year.

Sharif regretted that if the courts had given exemplary punishment to perpetrators of May 9 – the violent protests that took place in May 2023 – we would not have to see this day.

“It’s high time we have to determine which course we should follow,” he maintained.

Sharif said that hundreds of people were killed in the Kurram clashes and that terrorism is on the rise in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but instead of resolving the Kurram issue, the PTI attacked Islamabad using government resources.

He said that this was not a movement but sedition and there is no room for sedition in politics, adding it is a conspiracy and it must be ended at all costs.

The prime minister expressed concern over the recent strain in relations with a friendly nation, calling the actions against Pakistan’s allies “an act of enmity.” “We must assess our actions and their long-term consequences. It is time to make decisions that prioritise Pakistan’s national interest,” he added.

A visibly emotional prime minister said that “the hand that seeks to sacrifice Pakistan will be broken.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

