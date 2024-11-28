AGL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.26%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-28

NA speaker lauds promotion of religious pluralism in Russia

Recorder Report Published 28 Nov, 2024 05:45am

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq extolled the promotion of interfaith harmony and religious pluralism in Russia.

The speaker expressed these views in a meeting with Deputy Chairman of the Council of Muftis, Professor Damir Mukhetdinov on Wednesday during his official visit at the Cathedral Mosque in Moscow, Russia.

According to statement issued by National Assembly Secretariat, the speaker expressed content over the expanding friendly relations between the Muslim World and Russia. He lauded Russia's principled stance against Islamophobia and expressed gratitude on behalf of the Parliament of Pakistan.

He also praised President Putin’s statement regarding upholding utmost respect for the religious personalities of all faiths. Moreover, it was mutually agreed to enhance religious and cultural cooperation between both the countries.

Furthermore, the NA speaker lamented over the ongoing brutality and senseless violence in Palestine. Both sides expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people.

It is pertinent to mention that parliamentary delegation led by Speaker Sadiq is on an official visit to Moscow, Russia from 27th November to 29th November.

