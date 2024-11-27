AGL 38.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
AIRLINK 129.00 Increased By ▲ 3.93 (3.14%)
BOP 7.85 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (14.6%)
CNERGY 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.49%)
DCL 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.18%)
DFML 38.95 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (4.31%)
DGKC 81.20 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.41%)
FCCL 32.60 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (6.61%)
FFBL 75.60 Increased By ▲ 6.74 (9.79%)
FFL 12.72 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (7.25%)
HUBC 109.25 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (4.55%)
HUMNL 14.03 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4%)
KEL 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (9.68%)
KOSM 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.39%)
MLCF 38.52 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (5.71%)
NBP 72.24 Increased By ▲ 6.32 (9.59%)
OGDC 186.50 Increased By ▲ 6.97 (3.88%)
PAEL 25.26 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.4%)
PIBTL 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.08%)
PPL 151.65 Increased By ▲ 7.95 (5.53%)
PRL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (4.07%)
PTC 17.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.1%)
SEARL 82.35 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (4.81%)
TELE 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.85%)
TOMCL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.28%)
TPLP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.55%)
TREET 16.81 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.22%)
TRG 55.79 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.07%)
UNITY 28.65 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.18%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.65%)
BR100 10,614 Increased By 524.5 (5.2%)
BR30 31,096 Increased By 1587.6 (5.38%)
KSE100 98,885 Increased By 4310.6 (4.56%)
KSE30 30,892 Increased By 1446.9 (4.91%)
Nov 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s yuan eases as industrial profits extend decline

Reuters Published 27 Nov, 2024 12:10pm

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan eased against the US dollar on Wednesday, hovering near a 4-month-low, as the country’s industrial profits extended declines in October, and as investors weighed the potential impact of new US tariffs.

Profits in October fell 10% from a year earlier, following a 27.1% slump in September, official data showed on Wednesday, as demand remained soft in the $19 trillion economy.

Spot yuan opened at 7.2460 per dollar and was last trading 58 pips lower than the previous late session close at 7.2561 per dollar as of 0301 GMT and 0.8% weaker than the midpoint.

Globally, the dollar steadied on Wednesday, struggling to extend gains after a spike triggered by US President-elect Donald Trump’s threat on Monday to impose tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China.

Trump said that he would impose a 25% tariff on all products from Mexico and Canada, and an additional 10% tariff on goods from China once he assumes office in January.

“Watch any headlines from Commerce Secretary nominee Lutnick as closely as you would headlines from Trump. Lutnick, while likely to support Trump’s tariff agenda, will hold the key to tariff implementation,” said Citi analysts in a note.

“Remind that he will likely be a China hawk, keeping USD/CNH on an uptrend.”

During Trump’s first term as president, the yuan weakened about 5% against the dollar after the initial round of US tariffs on Chinese goods in 2018, and fell another 1.5% a year later when trade tensions escalated.

China yuan firmer

The minutes of the US central bank’s November meeting released on Tuesday showed many policymakers in agreement that it was appropriate to reduce policy restraints gradually.

Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.1982 per dollar, 553 pips firmer than a Reuters’ estimate.

The offshore yuan traded at 7.2644 yuan per dollar, down about 0.08% in Asian trade.

China yuan

Comments

200 characters

China’s yuan eases as industrial profits extend decline

Intra-day update: rupee steady against US dollar

China commends Pakistan Army’s resolve in ongoing counter-terrorism efforts

800 PTI workers arrested: Gandapur, Bushra ‘flee protest site’ amid crackdown

Key requirement for conventional banks removed

Banks start scrapping monthly fee on large deposits

Karachi’s businessmen decide to launch ‘Air Karachi’

Oil prices rise, with focus on Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire and OPEC+ policy

China state media warn Trump against mutually destructive tariff war

PPL records significant boost in hydrocarbon production

Jul-Oct: $1.723bn borrowed from multiple sources

Read more stories