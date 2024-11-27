AGL 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.61%)
Opinion Print 2024-11-27

PARTLY FACETIOUS: One party’s fact is another’s lie?

Anjum Ibrahim Published 27 Nov, 2024 07:07am

“Two facts are patently evident…” “If you are talking about politics in the Land of the Pure, then I wouldn’t agree more.”

“What in the world…”

“One party’s fact is another’s lie.”

“The official position…”

“One party’s fact is another’s lie, and this is in spite of the narrative of mainstream media. My humble suggestion: please learn from both global and domestic occurrences.”

“What?”

“Trump won the elections not because of the mainstream media but because of social media and support of X, a social platform that celebrities and many others left because of Musk’s world view and yet…”

“That’s true, and locally the stakeholders must surely know that even though the bat symbol was taken away, and it was the social media that enabled the voters to know which symbol represented someone who had been awarded a ticket by The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless…”

“Gotcha; so one fact I assume is that the mainstream media has taken a back seat to social media as far as the general public is concerned.”

“Yeah, and the second fact is that Gandapur has ceded control of the party cadres to the Third Wife because of the workers’ disenchantment with his, how can I put it, voluntary disappearances during a protest march.”

“True, I have it on good authority that as workers passed his car during the ongoing protest they shouted we won’t let you disappear this time; though I am not sure how voluntary his disappearances were – I mean there has to be an element of…”

“You say tomato the English way and I say tomato the US way.”

“Fair enough, anyway, the army has been called…”

“Precisely my point. I mean, you summon the police and rangers, we heard, 35000 strong were deployed costing the tax payers 40 to 50 crore rupees and they were unable to stop a crowd of the same number at best.”

“Hey, I know where you are going with this, but I would have you know that the Brown Pope has mishandled the protesters yet again and our cricketers lost to Zimbabwe…”

“I quote Shakespeare – the fault dear Brutus is not in our stars but in ourselves that we are underlings.”

“The key word is underlings and if they ain’t delivering then we don’t need to amend the constitution, just change the non-performing underling.”

“Perhaps to be on the safe side, you should add an s to underling.”

“Don’t be facetious.”

