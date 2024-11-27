AGL 37.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.79%)
AIRLINK 128.50 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (2.74%)
BOP 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (6.42%)
CNERGY 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.92%)
DCL 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.44%)
DFML 38.89 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (4.15%)
DGKC 80.14 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (3.05%)
FCCL 32.04 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (4.77%)
FFBL 73.60 Increased By ▲ 4.74 (6.88%)
FFL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.71%)
HUBC 109.05 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (4.35%)
HUMNL 14.03 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4%)
KEL 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.1%)
KOSM 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.32%)
MLCF 37.85 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (3.87%)
NBP 70.15 Increased By ▲ 4.23 (6.42%)
OGDC 187.65 Increased By ▲ 8.12 (4.52%)
PAEL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.74%)
PIBTL 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.36%)
PPL 151.36 Increased By ▲ 7.66 (5.33%)
PRL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.41%)
PTC 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.21%)
SEARL 81.30 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (3.47%)
TELE 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.88%)
TOMCL 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.66%)
TPLP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.94%)
TREET 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.98%)
TRG 56.50 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (3.37%)
UNITY 28.03 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.93%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.1%)
BR100 10,457 Increased By 367.2 (3.64%)
BR30 30,796 Increased By 1286.7 (4.36%)
KSE100 97,894 Increased By 3320.3 (3.51%)
KSE30 30,535 Increased By 1090.1 (3.7%)
Nov 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-27

State demonstrating a lot of ‘patience’, says Tarar

Nuzhat Nazar Published November 27, 2024 Updated November 27, 2024 08:35am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage, and Culture, Attaullah Tarar, stated that the state is demonstrating patience in the face of recent attempts to disrupt peace and stability.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, the minister emphasised that the efforts by agitators to politicise violence and undermine national interests would not succeed.

Tarar accused former First Lady Bushra Bibi of orchestrating plans to incite unrest and said, “These individuals are exploiting poor workers and children, using them as shields for their nefarious agendas.” He further remarked that the “May 9 agenda” was being revived with the intent of creating chaos.

Highlighting the ongoing visit of the President of Belarus, Tarar expressed concern over attempts to sabotage the visit, during which critical agreements and a business conference were under way. He condemned the protesters for trying to derail the positive trajectory of Pakistan’s economic recovery, pointing out that the stock market was improving and international partnerships were being solidified.

The minister also criticised the protests, which he claimed were led by ‘paid workers’, asserting that the protesters included individuals were motivated by financial incentives. He challenged the leadership of the protest movement to come forward itself instead of hiding behind others.

Condemning violence, Tarar said, “The blood of our martyrs, including police and Rangers personnel, will not go in vain. The nation will not forgive those who plan such heinous acts.” He reiterated that the state would not allow the nation’s peace and progress to be jeopardised.

Referring to recent protests, the minister pointed out the lack of participation from Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan, stating that the movement was limited and lacked genuine public support. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to maintaining law and order and ensuring that Pakistan’s path to progress remains uninterrupted.

Tarar urged the agitators to abandon their disruptive activities, warning, “Our patience should not be tested further. The state will take necessary measures to safeguard its people and interests.”

He further added that Pakistan’s development is paramount, and no amount of political agitation will deter the nation from achieving its goals.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PTI Information Minister PTI protest Bushra Bibi Attaullah Tarar

Comments

200 characters

State demonstrating a lot of ‘patience’, says Tarar

Intra-day update: rupee steady against US dollar

800 PTI workers arrested: Gandapur, Bushra ‘flee protest site’ amid crackdown

Key requirement for conventional banks removed

Banks start scrapping monthly fee on large deposits

Oil prices steady with focus on Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire, OPEC+ policy

PPL records significant boost in hydrocarbon production

Karachi’s businessmen decide to launch ‘Air Karachi’

Jul-Oct: $1.723bn borrowed from multiple sources

‘Winter package’ to be made available to KE consumers as well: govt

Foreign investors: Jul-Oct profit repatriation soars 66pc to $807.2m YoY

Read more stories