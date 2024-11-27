State demonstrating a lot of ‘patience’, says Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage, and Culture, Attaullah Tarar, stated that the state is demonstrating patience in the face of recent attempts to disrupt peace and stability.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, the minister emphasised that the efforts by agitators to politicise violence and undermine national interests would not succeed.

Tarar accused former First Lady Bushra Bibi of orchestrating plans to incite unrest and said, “These individuals are exploiting poor workers and children, using them as shields for their nefarious agendas.” He further remarked that the “May 9 agenda” was being revived with the intent of creating chaos.

Highlighting the ongoing visit of the President of Belarus, Tarar expressed concern over attempts to sabotage the visit, during which critical agreements and a business conference were under way. He condemned the protesters for trying to derail the positive trajectory of Pakistan’s economic recovery, pointing out that the stock market was improving and international partnerships were being solidified.

The minister also criticised the protests, which he claimed were led by ‘paid workers’, asserting that the protesters included individuals were motivated by financial incentives. He challenged the leadership of the protest movement to come forward itself instead of hiding behind others.

Condemning violence, Tarar said, “The blood of our martyrs, including police and Rangers personnel, will not go in vain. The nation will not forgive those who plan such heinous acts.” He reiterated that the state would not allow the nation’s peace and progress to be jeopardised.

Referring to recent protests, the minister pointed out the lack of participation from Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan, stating that the movement was limited and lacked genuine public support. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to maintaining law and order and ensuring that Pakistan’s path to progress remains uninterrupted.

Tarar urged the agitators to abandon their disruptive activities, warning, “Our patience should not be tested further. The state will take necessary measures to safeguard its people and interests.”

He further added that Pakistan’s development is paramount, and no amount of political agitation will deter the nation from achieving its goals.

