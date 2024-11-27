AGL 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.92%)
AIRLINK 128.74 Increased By ▲ 3.67 (2.93%)
BOP 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.55%)
CNERGY 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.47%)
DCL 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (7.21%)
DFML 38.69 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.62%)
DGKC 79.99 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (2.85%)
FCCL 32.00 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (4.64%)
FFBL 73.30 Increased By ▲ 4.44 (6.45%)
FFL 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.54%)
HUBC 109.32 Increased By ▲ 4.82 (4.61%)
HUMNL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.52%)
KEL 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (6.88%)
KOSM 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.63%)
MLCF 37.94 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.12%)
NBP 70.13 Increased By ▲ 4.21 (6.39%)
OGDC 187.35 Increased By ▲ 7.82 (4.36%)
PAEL 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.7%)
PIBTL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.5%)
PPL 150.72 Increased By ▲ 7.02 (4.89%)
PRL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.21%)
PTC 17.01 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.72%)
SEARL 81.01 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (3.11%)
TELE 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.88%)
TOMCL 32.55 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.81%)
TPLP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.94%)
TREET 16.47 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.11%)
TRG 56.21 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.84%)
UNITY 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.88%)
BR100 10,448 Increased By 358.7 (3.55%)
BR30 30,780 Increased By 1271.2 (4.31%)
KSE100 97,742 Increased By 3168.1 (3.35%)
KSE30 30,476 Increased By 1031.4 (3.5%)
Nov 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-27

Meeting discusses illegal poppy cultivation in Sindh

Recorder Report Published 27 Nov, 2024 08:36am

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah said that the provincial government remains steadfast in its commitment to eradicating illegal poppy cultivation in Sindh.

Presiding over a meeting to address the issue of illegal poppy cultivation in the province, he directed the district administrations to fully support and facilitates the forces in this endeavour. Key areas identified for the operation include Shahdadkot, Qamber, and other suspected poppy-growing regions.

Aerial surveys and ground assessments will be conducted in collaboration with the Sindh Agriculture Department, which has been requested to provide platforms for pesticide spraying.

Chief Secretary emphasised the importance of mobilising essential resources, such as mobile health units, motorbikes, and tractors, to address challenges posed by difficult terrains and remote locations. Public awareness campaigns will also be launched to educate communities and encourage farmers to cultivate alternative crops.

The meeting was attended by Inspector General of Police, Ghulam Nabi Memon, Secretary Excise Muhammad Saleem Rajput, Secretary Agriculture Suhail Ahmed Qureshi, Brigadier Umer Farooq (Commander ANF), and other senior officials from the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), Sindh Police, Sindh Rangers, and the district administration.

During the meeting, Anti-Narcotics Force Brigadier Umer Farooq informed that 35.5 acres of poppy crops were destroyed in 2022, 61 acres in 2023, and 64 acres have been identified this year for destruction. It was highlighted that the 64 acres of poppy crops carry an estimated value of 650 million rupees, emphasizing the urgency and importance of eliminating this illegal cultivation.

It was decided to launch a comprehensive operation against poppy cultivation. This operation will involve coordinated efforts by the ANF, Sindh Police, and Rangers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Sindh Asif Hyder Shah Sindh Chief Secretary poppy cultivation

Comments

200 characters

Meeting discusses illegal poppy cultivation in Sindh

Intra-day update: rupee steady against US dollar

800 PTI workers arrested: Gandapur, Bushra ‘flee protest site’ amid crackdown

Key requirement for conventional banks removed

Banks start scrapping monthly fee on large deposits

Oil prices steady with focus on Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire, OPEC+ policy

PPL records significant boost in hydrocarbon production

Karachi’s businessmen decide to launch ‘Air Karachi’

Jul-Oct: $1.723bn borrowed from multiple sources

‘Winter package’ to be made available to KE consumers as well: govt

Foreign investors: Jul-Oct profit repatriation soars 66pc to $807.2m YoY

Read more stories