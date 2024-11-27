Meeting discusses illegal poppy cultivation in Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah said that the provincial government remains steadfast in its commitment to eradicating illegal poppy cultivation in Sindh.

Presiding over a meeting to address the issue of illegal poppy cultivation in the province, he directed the district administrations to fully support and facilitates the forces in this endeavour. Key areas identified for the operation include Shahdadkot, Qamber, and other suspected poppy-growing regions.

Aerial surveys and ground assessments will be conducted in collaboration with the Sindh Agriculture Department, which has been requested to provide platforms for pesticide spraying.

Chief Secretary emphasised the importance of mobilising essential resources, such as mobile health units, motorbikes, and tractors, to address challenges posed by difficult terrains and remote locations. Public awareness campaigns will also be launched to educate communities and encourage farmers to cultivate alternative crops.

The meeting was attended by Inspector General of Police, Ghulam Nabi Memon, Secretary Excise Muhammad Saleem Rajput, Secretary Agriculture Suhail Ahmed Qureshi, Brigadier Umer Farooq (Commander ANF), and other senior officials from the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), Sindh Police, Sindh Rangers, and the district administration.

During the meeting, Anti-Narcotics Force Brigadier Umer Farooq informed that 35.5 acres of poppy crops were destroyed in 2022, 61 acres in 2023, and 64 acres have been identified this year for destruction. It was highlighted that the 64 acres of poppy crops carry an estimated value of 650 million rupees, emphasizing the urgency and importance of eliminating this illegal cultivation.

It was decided to launch a comprehensive operation against poppy cultivation. This operation will involve coordinated efforts by the ANF, Sindh Police, and Rangers.

