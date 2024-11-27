Haier named official partner of Australian Open for 2025-2027

MELBOURNE: Haier announced that it is the official TV and appliance partner of the Australian Open and Summer of Tennis events. The two sides marked the partnership with an announcement ceremony in Melbourne, underscoring Haier’s global commitment to sports and enhancing quality of life worldwide.

Over the next three years, Haier will collaborate with the Australian Open—one of the world’s premier sporting events—to highlight its cutting-edge smart home innovations.

Li Huagang, Senior Vice President of Haier Group and Chairman and CEO of Haier Smart Home, commented on the alliance: “This partnership with the Australian Open marks a critical step in our globalization efforts, showcasing our commitment to sports and innovation.”

