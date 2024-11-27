AGL 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.61%)
AIRLINK 125.07 Decreased By ▼ -6.15 (-4.69%)
BOP 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
CNERGY 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.52%)
DCL 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.28%)
DFML 37.34 Decreased By ▼ -4.13 (-9.96%)
DGKC 77.77 Decreased By ▼ -4.32 (-5.26%)
FCCL 30.58 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-7.61%)
FFBL 68.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-5.5%)
FFL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.26%)
HUBC 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.24 (-5.63%)
HUMNL 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-7.03%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-10.4%)
KOSM 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.78%)
MLCF 36.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-6.32%)
NBP 65.92 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.98%)
OGDC 179.53 Decreased By ▼ -13.29 (-6.89%)
PAEL 24.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.87%)
PIBTL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.59%)
PPL 143.70 Decreased By ▼ -10.37 (-6.73%)
PRL 24.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-5.85%)
PTC 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-7.92%)
SEARL 78.57 Decreased By ▼ -3.73 (-4.53%)
TELE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-6.96%)
TOMCL 31.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-4.45%)
TPLP 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.24%)
TREET 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.95%)
TRG 54.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-4.77%)
UNITY 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.84%)
BR100 10,089 Decreased By -415.2 (-3.95%)
BR30 29,509 Decreased By -1717.6 (-5.5%)
KSE100 94,574 Decreased By -3505.6 (-3.57%)
KSE30 29,445 Decreased By -1113.9 (-3.65%)
Markets Print 2024-11-27

Japanese rubber futures rally

Reuters Published 27 Nov, 2024 06:44am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures climbed up Tuesday, buoyed by a pick up in global oil prices, but supply pricing concerns and a rally in yen capped gains.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for May delivery closed up 8.3 yen, or 2.33%, at 365 yen($2.37) per kg. The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for January delivery closed up 80 yuan, or 0.46%, at 17,470 yuan($2,407.43) per metric ton. The most active January butadiene rubber contract on the SHFE closed up 70 yuan, or 0.55%, to 12,770 yuan($1,759.75) per ton.

“The climb is likely due to hiccups in Thailand’s raw materials. Despite expected abundance, prices didn’t drop, showing strong market support. However, prices may fall as many buyers stay on the sidelines at these high levels,” a Singapore-based rubber trader said. The yen strengthened, trading 0.4% higher at 153.55 a dollar. A weaker currency makes yen-denominated assets more affordable to overseas buyers. Oil prices ticked up in early trade, after falling in the previous session as investors took stock of a potential ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, weighing on oil’s risk premium.

Natural rubber often takes direction from oil prices as it competes for market share with synthetic rubber, which is made from crude oil.

