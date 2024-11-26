AGL 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.61%)
AIRLINK 125.07 Decreased By ▼ -6.15 (-4.69%)
BOP 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
CNERGY 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.52%)
DCL 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.28%)
DFML 37.34 Decreased By ▼ -4.13 (-9.96%)
DGKC 77.77 Decreased By ▼ -4.32 (-5.26%)
FCCL 30.58 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-7.61%)
FFBL 68.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-5.5%)
FFL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.26%)
HUBC 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.24 (-5.63%)
HUMNL 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-7.03%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-10.4%)
KOSM 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.78%)
MLCF 36.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-6.32%)
NBP 65.92 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.98%)
OGDC 179.53 Decreased By ▼ -13.29 (-6.89%)
PAEL 24.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.87%)
PIBTL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.59%)
PPL 143.70 Decreased By ▼ -10.37 (-6.73%)
PRL 24.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-5.85%)
PTC 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-7.92%)
SEARL 78.57 Decreased By ▼ -3.73 (-4.53%)
TELE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-6.96%)
TOMCL 31.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-4.45%)
TPLP 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.24%)
TREET 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.95%)
TRG 54.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-4.77%)
UNITY 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.84%)
BR100 10,089 Decreased By -415.2 (-3.95%)
BR30 29,509 Decreased By -1717.6 (-5.5%)
KSE100 94,574 Decreased By -3505.6 (-3.57%)
KSE30 29,445 Decreased By -1113.9 (-3.65%)
Nov 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

NATO reaffirms support for Ukraine following Russian ballistic missile launch

Reuters Published November 26, 2024

BRUSSELS: NATO members on Tuesday reaffirmed their support for Ukraine during talks with the country’s officials held in response to Russia’s launch of an experimental intermediate-range ballistic missile last week.

Ambassadors representing NATO’s 32 member countries were briefed by senior Ukrainian officials after Kyiv called a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council, a forum for cooperation.

“The chief of the defence intelligence of Ukraine and acting commander of the air force joined the meeting online and briefed the allies on the details of the attack and its possible consequences,” Nataliia Galibarenko, Ukraine’s ambassador to NATO, said in a statement.

Russia launched combined missile and drone strike on Kyiv: authorities

“They emphasized to the partners that this outrageous attack was a blatant demonstration of force by Russia and a fruitless attempt to intimidate the allies,” she added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday Moscow struck a Ukrainian military facility with a new intermediate-range, hypersonic ballistic missile in response to the U.S. and UK’s allowing Kyiv to strike Russian territory with advanced Western weapons.

NATO said in a statement following the talks that “the attack, which targeted Dnipro, is seen as another attempt by Russia to terrorise the civilian population in Ukraine and intimidate those who support Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia’s illegal and unprovoked aggression”.

Vladimir Putin NATO Ukrainian military Russia-Ukraine war Russian ballistic missile

Comments

200 characters

NATO reaffirms support for Ukraine following Russian ballistic missile launch

Bloodbath at PSX: KSE-100 sees biggest single-day decline, plummets over 3,500 points

Pakistan, Belarus agree to further strengthen economic, trade ties

Rupee records marginal fall against US dollar

Modi’s party distances itself from India’s Adani amid opposition protests

SBP makes key revisions to Minimum Profit Rate requirements, Islamic banking guidelines

World Bank offers assistance to streamline Pakistan’s budget-making process

Security forces kill three militants in North Waziristan

Israel’s Netanyahu says will ensure Lebanon ceasefire is enforced

ICC to decide fate of Pakistan’s Champions Trophy on Friday

Donald Trump vows to slap 25% tariffs on Mexico, Canada, 10% tariffs on China

Read more stories