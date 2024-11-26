AGL 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.97%)
AIRLINK 128.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-1.84%)
BOP 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.79%)
CNERGY 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.97%)
DCL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
DFML 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.58%)
DGKC 80.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-2.51%)
FCCL 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.27%)
FFBL 71.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-2.36%)
FFL 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.9%)
HUBC 108.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-1.75%)
HUMNL 13.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.34%)
KEL 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.05%)
KOSM 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
MLCF 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.44%)
NBP 68.05 Increased By ▲ 4.04 (6.31%)
OGDC 188.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.32 (-2.24%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.04%)
PIBTL 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
PPL 149.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.07 (-3.29%)
PRL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.52%)
PTC 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-5.11%)
SEARL 79.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.92%)
TELE 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.22%)
TOMCL 32.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.06%)
TPLP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.83%)
TREET 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
TRG 56.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.78%)
UNITY 27.72 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.76%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.65%)
BR100 10,442 Decreased By -62.2 (-0.59%)
BR30 30,676 Decreased By -550 (-1.76%)
KSE100 97,650 Decreased By -429.3 (-0.44%)
KSE30 30,442 Decreased By -116.6 (-0.38%)
Markets

China, HK stocks gain; market had largely expected Trump tariff vows

Reuters Published 26 Nov, 2024 11:54am

SHANGHAI: China stocks edged up on Tuesday, while Hong Kong shares bounced from two-month lows earlier in the day as US President-elect Donald Trump’s fresh tariff vows against China, which were largely anticipated, may prompt stronger stimulus from Beijing.

China, HK stocks close higher after PBOC begins swap programme

  • China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index were both up 0.4% by the lunch break. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng index added 0.5%.

  • Donald Trump said he would impose a 25% tariff on all products from Mexico and Canada and an additional 10% tariff on goods from China.

  • Although Trump’s threats triggered falls in Asian markets such as Japan, market participants in China appeared unfazed and awaited more policy stimulus to lift domestic economy.

  • Yang Tingwu, vice general manager of asset manager Tongheng Investment, said that an initial 10% tariff hike against China “is milder than we expected, so the news is positive”.

  • During his election campaign, Trump had said he would impose tariffs of 60% or more on goods from China.

  • Having experienced a trade war with the US in Trump’s first term, “China already has a playbook to deal with tariffs,” said Simon Yu, vice general manager at Panyao Asset Management.

  • Trump’s protectionist policies may prod China to “accelerate the process of self-reliance and import substitution.”

  • Property and consumer-related shares led gains in onshore market, adding 2.1% and 1.1%, respectively.

  • “Long-only funds and hedge funds have been selling Chinese equities for the past two weeks and the outflow may slow or even reverse now that there’s more clarity,” said Jason Chan, senior investment strategist at Bank of East Asia.

  • “Sectors that are proxies for domestic consumption and state-owned enterprises (SOEs) are seeing inflows today.”

  • An index tracking Chinese electric vehicles makers dropped 2.3%, after European Union officials said there were still stumbling blocks that prevented a deal with China to resolve trade disputes, disappointing investors.

