Pakistan

Talent pool growth: Pak-Qatar Group partners with ILMA University

Published 26 Nov, 2024

KARACHI: Pak-Qatar Group (PQG) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ILMA University to address the country’s capacity constraints in Islamic finance and Takaful by leveraging ILMA University's pool of professionals with expertise in business and technology.

This collaboration marks a significant step towards enhancing the talent pool in the Islamic finance industry, moreover, it will further enable Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited to enhance its service quality by inducting skilled talent from ILMA University across relevant fields.

Kamran Ali Khan, Head of Human Resources and Training at Pak-Qatar Group, said: "We are pleased to access ILMA University's pool of talented individuals with expert knowledge in business and technology. Through this we will be able to provide the best Islamic financial solutions and expertise to our customers, ensuring their secure financial future through innovative products and industry-leading customer service."





