This is apropos letters to the Editor by this writer titled ‘Trump’s bureaucracy cuts: a daunting task’ carried by the newspaper in recent days.

Like Vivek, Elon Musk is a visionary entrepreneur, engineer, and inventor, known for founding and leading several transformative companies. Born on June 28, 1971, in Pretoria, South Africa, Musk moved to the US to pursue higher education.

He earned degrees in physics and economics from the University of Pennsylvania. Musk co-founded Zip2, an online business directory, and PayPal, a digital payments platform, before venturing into ambitious projects like SpaceX, Tesla, Neuralink, and The Boring Company. Through these ventures, Musk has revolutionized industries such as space exploration, electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, and infrastructure, earning a reputation as one of the most influential and innovative leaders of the 21st century.

Elon Musk has consistently called for a drastic reduction in federal bureaucracy, advocating for the elimination of redundant agencies and unnecessary regulations. In a November 2024 interview, he proposed cutting the number of federal agencies from 428 to 99, effectively reducing the government by 77%.

The proposed slicing includes several agencies, including the Department of Education, FBI, ATF, IRS, CDC, and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

Musk has criticized overlapping responsibilities and entrenched bureaucratic elements, often referred to as the “deep state,” which he believes hinder efficiency and innovation. Comparing excessive regulation to having more referees than players in a game, he emphasizes the need for a streamlined, responsive government that fosters progress.

According to the concept, reducing federal bureaucracy by 70% to 77% can promote self-governance, efficiency, and potential tax reductions.

By decentralizing power to state and local governments, it would foster greater accountability and responsiveness while empowering communities to address their unique needs. Moreover, streamlining operations eliminates redundancies will enhance decision-making agility, and will integrate modern technologies to reduce costs.

Savings from reduced expenditures can lower taxes, address national debt, and boost public investment in critical areas like infrastructure and social welfare. This leaner structure would encourage economic growth, reduce dependence on centralized systems, and builds trust in a fiscally responsible government, benefiting both individuals and the private sector.

