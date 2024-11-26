AGL 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
AIRLINK 131.22 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (1.67%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
CNERGY 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.9%)
DCL 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
DFML 41.47 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.59%)
DGKC 82.09 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.4%)
FCCL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.01%)
FFBL 72.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.1%)
FFL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.43%)
HUBC 110.74 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.06%)
HUMNL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (5.53%)
KEL 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
KOSM 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
MLCF 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.78%)
NBP 64.01 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.79%)
OGDC 192.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-0.96%)
PAEL 25.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
PPL 154.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-0.89%)
PRL 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PTC 17.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.77%)
SEARL 82.30 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (4.64%)
TELE 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
TOMCL 33.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.8%)
TPLP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
TREET 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
TRG 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.41%)
UNITY 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.44%)
BR100 10,504 Increased By 59.3 (0.57%)
BR30 31,226 Increased By 36.9 (0.12%)
KSE100 98,080 Increased By 281.6 (0.29%)
KSE30 30,559 Increased By 78 (0.26%)
Opinion Print 2024-11-26

‘Trump’s bureaucracy cuts: a daunting task’

Qamar Bashir Published 26 Nov, 2024 06:33am

This is apropos letters to the Editor by this writer titled ‘Trump’s bureaucracy cuts: a daunting task’ carried by the newspaper in recent days.

Like Vivek, Elon Musk is a visionary entrepreneur, engineer, and inventor, known for founding and leading several transformative companies. Born on June 28, 1971, in Pretoria, South Africa, Musk moved to the US to pursue higher education.

He earned degrees in physics and economics from the University of Pennsylvania. Musk co-founded Zip2, an online business directory, and PayPal, a digital payments platform, before venturing into ambitious projects like SpaceX, Tesla, Neuralink, and The Boring Company. Through these ventures, Musk has revolutionized industries such as space exploration, electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, and infrastructure, earning a reputation as one of the most influential and innovative leaders of the 21st century.

Elon Musk has consistently called for a drastic reduction in federal bureaucracy, advocating for the elimination of redundant agencies and unnecessary regulations. In a November 2024 interview, he proposed cutting the number of federal agencies from 428 to 99, effectively reducing the government by 77%.

The proposed slicing includes several agencies, including the Department of Education, FBI, ATF, IRS, CDC, and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

Musk has criticized overlapping responsibilities and entrenched bureaucratic elements, often referred to as the “deep state,” which he believes hinder efficiency and innovation. Comparing excessive regulation to having more referees than players in a game, he emphasizes the need for a streamlined, responsive government that fosters progress.

According to the concept, reducing federal bureaucracy by 70% to 77% can promote self-governance, efficiency, and potential tax reductions.

By decentralizing power to state and local governments, it would foster greater accountability and responsiveness while empowering communities to address their unique needs. Moreover, streamlining operations eliminates redundancies will enhance decision-making agility, and will integrate modern technologies to reduce costs.

Savings from reduced expenditures can lower taxes, address national debt, and boost public investment in critical areas like infrastructure and social welfare. This leaner structure would encourage economic growth, reduce dependence on centralized systems, and builds trust in a fiscally responsible government, benefiting both individuals and the private sector.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Qamar Bashir

The writer is a former press minister to Embassy of Pakistan to France

