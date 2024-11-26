Punjab, ICT: OCAC seeks facilitation in POL transportation

ISLAMABAD: Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) has requested the Punjab and Federal Capital administrations to facilitate transportation of petroleum products to avert oil crisis.

In a letter to top bosses; i.e., IGP and Chief Secretary Punjab and IGP and Chief Commissioner, Islamabad, OCAC has drawn their immediate attention to the disruption in fuel supply across Punjab, particularly in the Lahore division, caused by the closure of key highways and other routes.

“The situation has deteriorated significantly over the past two days, with highway closures severely delaying fuel transportation and posing a serious risk of stock depletion,” said Secretary General OCAC in his letter to the concerned authorities.

“As you are aware, Lahore division serves as a major hub for economic and commercial activity. The inability to replenish fuel supplies in a timely manner is adversely affecting essential services, daily operations, and the livelihoods of millions in this region and its surrounding areas,” said the Secretary General Dr Syed Nazir Abass Zaidi in his letter.

“We trust that you will promptly address this matter and take swift action to enable the smooth transportation of fuel tankers. These measures are critical to maintaining the continuous fuel supply, especially in the Lahore division, and to mitigating shortages. Without immediate intervention, dry-outs are anticipated as early as today,” OCAC continued, requesting support from the concerned authorities.

