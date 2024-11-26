POF participates in IDEAS-2024 with success

KARACHI: POF participated in IDEAS 2024 with success, which held from 19-22 November 2024. Delegations from different nations, organizations, and other visitors have stopped by the POF stall during the course of the four-day exhibition. The guests were drawn in by the wide variety of POF products on exhibit.

Federal Minister of Defence & Defence Production Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Federal Minister of Defence Production and Lt. Gen. Muhammad Chiragh Haider, Secretary of the Ministry of Defence Production paid a visit to the POF stall.

General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff Committee and General Asim Munir, NI(M), Chief of Army Staff visited the POF Stall.

POF displayed a vast array of products. Lt. Gen. Tahir Hameed Shah, Chairman POF Board welcomed distinguished guests and apprised them on POF’s current and upcoming initiatives, including the development of weapons and ammunition. In order to boost the POF’s ability to manufacture 155mm artillery ammunition and bolster Pakistan’s defence capabilities, POF and Repkon Machine & Tools Industry signed a contract.

Additionally, POF inaugurated its first of its own kind, flagship store, which will be utilized as a business hub as well. A large and variety of POF products will be available in the store.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024