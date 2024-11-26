AGL 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
AIRLINK 131.22 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (1.67%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
CNERGY 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.9%)
DCL 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
DFML 41.47 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.59%)
DGKC 82.09 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.4%)
FCCL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.01%)
FFBL 72.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.1%)
FFL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.43%)
HUBC 110.74 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.06%)
HUMNL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (5.53%)
KEL 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
KOSM 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
MLCF 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.78%)
NBP 64.01 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.79%)
OGDC 192.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-0.96%)
PAEL 25.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
PPL 154.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-0.89%)
PRL 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PTC 17.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.77%)
SEARL 82.30 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (4.64%)
TELE 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
TOMCL 33.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.8%)
TPLP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
TREET 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
TRG 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.41%)
UNITY 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.44%)
BR100 10,504 Increased By 59.3 (0.57%)
BR30 31,226 Increased By 36.9 (0.12%)
KSE100 98,080 Increased By 281.6 (0.29%)
KSE30 30,559 Increased By 78 (0.26%)
Nov 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-26

POF participates in IDEAS-2024 with success

Press Release Published 26 Nov, 2024 05:49am

KARACHI: POF participated in IDEAS 2024 with success, which held from 19-22 November 2024. Delegations from different nations, organizations, and other visitors have stopped by the POF stall during the course of the four-day exhibition. The guests were drawn in by the wide variety of POF products on exhibit.

Federal Minister of Defence & Defence Production Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Federal Minister of Defence Production and Lt. Gen. Muhammad Chiragh Haider, Secretary of the Ministry of Defence Production paid a visit to the POF stall.

General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff Committee and General Asim Munir, NI(M), Chief of Army Staff visited the POF Stall.

POF displayed a vast array of products. Lt. Gen. Tahir Hameed Shah, Chairman POF Board welcomed distinguished guests and apprised them on POF’s current and upcoming initiatives, including the development of weapons and ammunition. In order to boost the POF’s ability to manufacture 155mm artillery ammunition and bolster Pakistan’s defence capabilities, POF and Repkon Machine & Tools Industry signed a contract.

Additionally, POF inaugurated its first of its own kind, flagship store, which will be utilized as a business hub as well. A large and variety of POF products will be available in the store.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

POF IDEAS IDEAS 2024

Comments

200 characters

POF participates in IDEAS-2024 with success

Intelligence-sharing: FD to ink MoU with FMU and FIU of Belarus

Govt weighs industry status for packaging sector

Nov revenue collection target: FBR may go for ‘additional measures’

Belarus urged to simplify import rules

Prioritising Balochistan: Ecnec clears Rs172.7bn for uplift schemes

World Bank uncovers key bottlenecks in ‘EDEIP’

Protest decision: PTI chief Gohar says ‘it’s final’

Adviser says cut in policy rate helped govt save Rs1.3trn

Justice Agha made head of SHC constitutional benches

18th Amendment, SC decisions: Aurangzeb advocates for AGP Act revision

Read more stories