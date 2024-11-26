AGL 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
AIRLINK 131.22 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (1.67%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
CNERGY 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.9%)
DCL 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
DFML 41.47 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.59%)
DGKC 82.09 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.4%)
FCCL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.01%)
FFBL 72.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.1%)
FFL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.43%)
HUBC 110.74 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.06%)
HUMNL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (5.53%)
KEL 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
KOSM 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
MLCF 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.78%)
NBP 64.01 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.79%)
OGDC 192.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-0.96%)
PAEL 25.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
PPL 154.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-0.89%)
PRL 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PTC 17.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.77%)
SEARL 82.30 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (4.64%)
TELE 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
TOMCL 33.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.8%)
TPLP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
TREET 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
TRG 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.41%)
UNITY 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.44%)
BR100 10,504 Increased By 59.3 (0.57%)
BR30 31,226 Increased By 36.9 (0.12%)
KSE100 98,080 Increased By 281.6 (0.29%)
KSE30 30,559 Increased By 78 (0.26%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-11-26

Indian rupee posts best day in over five months

Reuters Published 26 Nov, 2024 05:49am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee logged its strongest one-day gain since June on Monday, aided by dollar inflows related to the rebalancing of MSCI’s global equity indexes, alongside softness in the dollar and lower US bond yields.

The rupee closed at 84.2875 against the US dollar, up 0.2% from its previous close, its biggest single-day gain since June 3.

The currency rose to 84.2550 during the session, its highest since Nov 7.

The dollar index and Treasury yields kicked off Asia trading on the backfoot as markets reacted to US President-elect Donald Trump’s nomination of investor Scott Bessent for the post of Treasury secretary.

Bessent, who has spent his career in finance, is seen as a comforting choice for markets and expected to keep a steady hand on government finances.

The dollar index was last quoted at 106.8, down 0.5% from its closing level on Friday. US Treasury yields were lower with the 10-year yield down 7 basis points at 4.34%.

“It looks like geopolitics and the diverging US-eurozone macro story will keep the dollar bid into year-end after all,” ING Bank said in a note, pegging the dollar index in a 106.5-107.5 range for the week.

