Markets

Gulf bourses end mixed as oil prices slip

Reuters Published 25 Nov, 2024
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Stock markets in the Gulf put in a mixed performance on Monday as oil prices weakened and in the absence of fresh factors to trade on.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - slipped after rising 6% last week, but supply worries amid mounting tensions between Western powers and major oil producers Russia and Iran kept a floor under prices.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark share index dropped 0.7%, weighed down by a 1.4% fall in Al Rajhi Bank and a 2.5% fall in ACWA Power Company.

Oil behemoth Saudi Aramco slipped 0.2%.

Dubai’s main share index snapped two sessions of losses to rise 1%, led by a 5.7% jump for toll operator Salik Co.

Markets still expect a Federal Reserve interest rate cut next month, although rate-cut bets have been dialled back in recent weeks.

Most Gulf markets gain on oil; Egypt falls

Monetary policy in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region often aligns with the Fed’s decisions as most of its currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

Share indices in Abu Dhabi and Qatar closed flat on the day.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index fell 0.4%, with Commercial International Bank retreating 0.8%.

----------------------------------------
 SAUDI ARABIA    lost 0.7% to 11,788
 ABU DHABI       was flat at 9,232
 DUBAI           advanced 1% to 4,768
 QATAR           fnished flat at 10,413
 EGYPT           lost 0.4% to 30,271
 BAHRAIN         eased 0.7% to 2,021
 OMAN            fell 0.9% to 4,519
 KUWAIT          dropped 0.6% to 7,771
----------------------------------------
