AGL 39.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.45%)
AIRLINK 129.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
BOP 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
CNERGY 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (5.35%)
DCL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.17%)
DFML 41.15 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
DGKC 81.33 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.46%)
FCCL 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.4%)
FFBL 75.35 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.24%)
FFL 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
HUBC 109.83 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.23%)
HUMNL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.09%)
KEL 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
KOSM 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.55%)
MLCF 38.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
NBP 64.52 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.59%)
OGDC 193.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.36%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PIBTL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PPL 155.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)
PRL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.54%)
PTC 17.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 80.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.72%)
TELE 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.89%)
TOMCL 33.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
TPLP 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.02%)
TREET 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
TRG 58.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.38%)
UNITY 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.95%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 10,515 Increased By 70.1 (0.67%)
BR30 31,190 Increased By 1 (0%)
KSE100 98,396 Increased By 597.9 (0.61%)
KSE30 30,682 Increased By 200.9 (0.66%)
World Print 2024-11-25

Hezbollah rocket hits near Tel Aviv after Beirut airstrike

Reuters Published 25 Nov, 2024 06:15am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM/BEIRUT: Lebanon’s Hezbollah fired heavy rocket barrages at Israel on Sunday, with Israeli media reporting that a building had been hit near Tel Aviv, after a powerful Israeli airstrike killed at least 20 people in Beirut the day before.

Israel also struck Beirut’s Hezbollah-controlled southern suburbs, where intensified bombardment over the last two weeks has coincided with signs of progress in US-led ceasefire talks.

Hezbollah, which has previously vowed to respond to attacks on Beirut by targeting Tel Aviv, said it had launched two precision missiles at military sites in Tel Aviv and nearby.

There were no reports from Israel of damage to the sites, but broadcaster Kan showed an apartment damaged by rocket fire in Petah Tikvah, east of Tel Aviv. Footage broadcast by the medical service MDA showed cars ablaze in Petah Tikvah.

Hezbollah fired 170 rockets at Israel on Sunday, according to the Israeli military, which said many had been intercepted, but at least four people had been injured by rocket shrapnel.

Video obtained by Reuters showed a projectile exploding on impact as it smashed into the roof of a building in the northern Israeli city of Nahariya. Israel warned on social media that it planned to target Hezbollah facilities in southern Beirut before strikes which security sources in Lebanon said demolished two apartment blocks.

Israel Lebanon Beirut Hezbollah Tel Aviv Israeli military Israel Hezbollah war Israeli airstrike Hezbollah fire rockets

