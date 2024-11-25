AGL 39.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.2%)
AIRLINK 129.40 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.26%)
BOP 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
CNERGY 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.68%)
DCL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.52%)
DFML 41.22 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.98%)
DGKC 81.60 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.79%)
FCCL 32.91 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.43%)
FFBL 74.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.23%)
FFL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.51%)
HUBC 109.89 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.28%)
HUMNL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.64%)
KEL 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
KOSM 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.91%)
MLCF 38.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
NBP 64.90 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.19%)
OGDC 193.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-0.82%)
PAEL 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.47%)
PIBTL 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
PPL 153.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-1.42%)
PRL 25.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.78%)
PTC 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SEARL 79.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.57%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
TOMCL 33.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
TPLP 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.02%)
TREET 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
TRG 57.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.55%)
UNITY 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
WTL 1.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,604 Increased By 158.7 (1.52%)
BR30 31,216 Increased By 26.2 (0.08%)
KSE100 99,079 Increased By 1280.4 (1.31%)
KSE30 30,998 Increased By 517 (1.7%)
Nov 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-25

PPP foundation day: Public meeting to be held at Nishtar Park on 30th

NNI Published 25 Nov, 2024 07:03am

KARACHI: Sindh Local Government Minister, Saeed Ghani, has said that a public meeting will be held at Karachi’s Nishtar Park on November 30, 2024, to mark the foundation day of the Pakistan Peoples Party.

The Local Government minister stated this on Sunday while chairing a meeting of the PPP Karachi Division here at the Peoples Secretariat. Ghani chaired the meeting in his capacity as the PPP Karachi Division President.

He informed the participants of the meeting that the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would address via the video link the public meeting being held to mark the party’s foundation.

He said preparations had begun in full swing for the upcoming public meeting at Nishtar Park. In this connection, reception camps will be set up and banners will be displayed all over the city.

The Local Government minister said that functions would be held all over Pakistan to mark the PPP’s foundation day.

He expressed gratitude to the people of Karachi for overwhelmingly voting in favour of the PPP’s candidates in the recently held local government by-polls in Karachi.

Ghani greeted the PPP’s office-bearers and workers at the city, district, and town levels and those associated with the subsidiary bodies of the Peoples Party on securing overwhelming victory in the latest local government by-polls in Karachi.

PPP Sindh General Secretary Waqar Mehdi, told the meeting that the Sindh government had been working to resolve civic issues in Karachi on a priority basis as per the vision of the PPP Chairman. He said that owing to the continuous public service by the Sindh government, the PPP had emerged as the sole political representative party of the people of the province and Karachi.

The meeting prayed for the departed souls Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, Shaheed Shahnawaz Bhutto and other martyrs of the PPP.

The meeting was attended by PPP Karachi General Secretary Jawed Nagori, PPP Women Wing Karachi President Dr Shahida Rahmani, Raja Razzaq, Mirza Maqbool, Muhammad Asif Khan, Shakeel Chaudhry, and presidents and general secretaries of all district chapters of the PPP in Karachi.

Saeed Ghani Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP Pakistan Peoples Party Sindh Local Government Minister Nishtar Park PPP foundation day

Comments

200 characters

PPP foundation day: Public meeting to be held at Nishtar Park on 30th

‘Misleading statement’: FTO orders investigation against FBR officials

Hundreds of PTI workers held: Gandapur, Bushra led convoy heading towards capital

Prosecution of non-filers: Tax expert supports upcoming tax law

Cell phones: Jul-Oct import registers negative growth YoY

PPP’s grievances: PM directs NA, PA speakers to play role

Belarusian President due today

Naqvi receives Belarusian delegation

Rwanda, Pakistan have huge trade potential: envoy

Peshawar: Prices of essential food items remain high

Women entrepreneurs: SBP asked to provide long term loans

Read more stories