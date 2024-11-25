PPP foundation day: Public meeting to be held at Nishtar Park on 30th

KARACHI: Sindh Local Government Minister, Saeed Ghani, has said that a public meeting will be held at Karachi’s Nishtar Park on November 30, 2024, to mark the foundation day of the Pakistan Peoples Party.

The Local Government minister stated this on Sunday while chairing a meeting of the PPP Karachi Division here at the Peoples Secretariat. Ghani chaired the meeting in his capacity as the PPP Karachi Division President.

He informed the participants of the meeting that the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would address via the video link the public meeting being held to mark the party’s foundation.

He said preparations had begun in full swing for the upcoming public meeting at Nishtar Park. In this connection, reception camps will be set up and banners will be displayed all over the city.

The Local Government minister said that functions would be held all over Pakistan to mark the PPP’s foundation day.

He expressed gratitude to the people of Karachi for overwhelmingly voting in favour of the PPP’s candidates in the recently held local government by-polls in Karachi.

Ghani greeted the PPP’s office-bearers and workers at the city, district, and town levels and those associated with the subsidiary bodies of the Peoples Party on securing overwhelming victory in the latest local government by-polls in Karachi.

PPP Sindh General Secretary Waqar Mehdi, told the meeting that the Sindh government had been working to resolve civic issues in Karachi on a priority basis as per the vision of the PPP Chairman. He said that owing to the continuous public service by the Sindh government, the PPP had emerged as the sole political representative party of the people of the province and Karachi.

The meeting prayed for the departed souls Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, Shaheed Shahnawaz Bhutto and other martyrs of the PPP.

The meeting was attended by PPP Karachi General Secretary Jawed Nagori, PPP Women Wing Karachi President Dr Shahida Rahmani, Raja Razzaq, Mirza Maqbool, Muhammad Asif Khan, Shakeel Chaudhry, and presidents and general secretaries of all district chapters of the PPP in Karachi.