CM pays tribute to Maryam Mukhtiar

LAHORE: “Maryam Mukhtiar proved that daughters are not less than anyone in their efforts to build and defend the homeland,” said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif while paying tribute to the spirit of martyrdom of Pakistan’s first martyred female pilot Maryam Mukhtiar.

She added, “Maryam Mukhtiar set an eternal example of sacrifice by saving a plane from falling on the population.” She highlighted, “Daughters like Maryam Mukhtiar are the pride of every nation.”

The CM said, “Maryam Mukhtiar proved that martyrs always live.”

She added that women are fully expressing their capabilities by serving alongside men in every institution, including army.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024