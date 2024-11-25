AGL 39.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.2%)
AIRLINK 129.40 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.26%)
BOP 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
CNERGY 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.68%)
DCL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.52%)
DFML 41.22 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.98%)
DGKC 81.60 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.79%)
FCCL 32.91 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.43%)
FFBL 74.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.23%)
FFL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.51%)
HUBC 109.89 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.28%)
HUMNL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.64%)
KEL 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
KOSM 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.91%)
MLCF 38.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
NBP 64.90 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.19%)
OGDC 193.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-0.82%)
PAEL 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.47%)
PIBTL 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
PPL 153.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-1.42%)
PRL 25.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.78%)
PTC 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SEARL 79.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.57%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
TOMCL 33.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
TPLP 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.02%)
TREET 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
TRG 57.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.55%)
UNITY 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
WTL 1.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,604 Increased By 158.7 (1.52%)
BR30 31,216 Increased By 26.2 (0.08%)
KSE100 99,064 Increased By 1265.6 (1.29%)
KSE30 30,996 Increased By 515.4 (1.69%)
Nov 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-11-25

Women entrepreneurs: SBP asked to provide long term loans

APP Published November 25, 2024 Updated November 25, 2024 09:38am

FAISALABAD: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) should provide long-term loans without collateral at 3pc to women entrepreneurs in order to ensure their active participation in the national economy.

This was demanded by Imran Mehmood Sheikh, Central Chairman All Pakistan Bedsheet and Upholstery Manufacturers Association (APBUMA).

Addressing an awareness session, organised by the SBP in connection with World Women Entrepreneurship Day, he said that the ultimate objectives of such events are to encourage women to become active participants of the national building process instead of becoming a burden on society.

SBP governor for supporting women entrepreneurs in Pakistan

He particularly underlined the role of Small & Medium Entrepreneurs (SMEs) and said that APBUMA is one of the largest representative bodies of the SMEs with 600 members out of which 350 belong to Faisalabad alone.

He said that high mark-up has become a threat to the existence of small and medium entrepreneurs as most of the businessmen have limited financial resources.

“High markup coupled with inflation has eroded their financial viability”, he said, adding that the SBP has successfully motivated the women entrepreneurs by offering them loans at subsidized rates but these are insufficient and SBP should revisit its existing policies particularly about the women entrepreneurs belonging to the SME sector.

He said that the government should dispel apprehensions of the exporters and formulate policies according to the ground realities.

He also stressed the need to enhance efficiency of commercial banks so that they could actively support the exporters.

Pakistan LOANS SBP SMEs SME Sector women entrepreneurs APBUMA Women Entrepreneurship Day Imran Mehmood Sheikh

Comments

200 characters

Women entrepreneurs: SBP asked to provide long term loans

‘Misleading statement’: FTO orders investigation against FBR officials

Hundreds of PTI workers held: Gandapur, Bushra led convoy heading towards capital

Prosecution of non-filers: Tax expert supports upcoming tax law

Cell phones: Jul-Oct import registers negative growth YoY

PPP’s grievances: PM directs NA, PA speakers to play role

Belarusian President due today

Naqvi receives Belarusian delegation

Rwanda, Pakistan have huge trade potential: envoy

Peshawar: Prices of essential food items remain high

Read more stories