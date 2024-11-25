AGL 39.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.2%)
AIRLINK 129.40 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.26%)
BOP 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
CNERGY 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.68%)
DCL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.52%)
DFML 41.22 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.98%)
DGKC 81.60 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.79%)
FCCL 32.91 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.43%)
FFBL 74.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.23%)
FFL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.51%)
HUBC 109.89 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.28%)
HUMNL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.64%)
KEL 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
KOSM 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.91%)
MLCF 38.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
NBP 64.90 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.19%)
OGDC 193.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-0.82%)
PAEL 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.47%)
PIBTL 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
PPL 153.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-1.42%)
PRL 25.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.78%)
PTC 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SEARL 79.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.57%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
TOMCL 33.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
TPLP 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.02%)
TREET 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
TRG 57.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.55%)
UNITY 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
WTL 1.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,604 Increased By 158.7 (1.52%)
BR30 31,216 Increased By 26.2 (0.08%)
KSE100 99,064 Increased By 1265.6 (1.29%)
KSE30 30,996 Increased By 515.4 (1.69%)
Nov 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-25

Railways halts train services to Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar

Safdar Rasheed Published 25 Nov, 2024 07:25am

LAHORE: Due to PTI protests call, Pakistan Railways halted all train services connecting Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Peshawar.

As per details, services on key routes—Peshawar to Rawalpindi, Lahore to Rawalpindi, as well as Multan and Faisalabad to Rawalpindi have been fully suspended.

A senior Railway officer told that all 25 scheduled trains for Sunday, November 24, have had their tickets canceled. Passengers for these trains will receive full refunds immediately.

A significant police presence has been deployed at Lahore railway station with access to platforms entirely restricted as stations remain sealed. Passengers will be able to collect refunds for their canceled tickets at temporary ticket refund counters set up outside the Lahore and Rawalpindi stations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Railways PTI PTI protests train services

Comments

200 characters

Railways halts train services to Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar

‘Misleading statement’: FTO orders investigation against FBR officials

Hundreds of PTI workers held: Gandapur, Bushra led convoy heading towards capital

Prosecution of non-filers: Tax expert supports upcoming tax law

Cell phones: Jul-Oct import registers negative growth YoY

PPP’s grievances: PM directs NA, PA speakers to play role

Belarusian President due today

Naqvi receives Belarusian delegation

Rwanda, Pakistan have huge trade potential: envoy

Peshawar: Prices of essential food items remain high

Women entrepreneurs: SBP asked to provide long term loans

Read more stories