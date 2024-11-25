Railways halts train services to Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar

LAHORE: Due to PTI protests call, Pakistan Railways halted all train services connecting Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Peshawar.

As per details, services on key routes—Peshawar to Rawalpindi, Lahore to Rawalpindi, as well as Multan and Faisalabad to Rawalpindi have been fully suspended.

A senior Railway officer told that all 25 scheduled trains for Sunday, November 24, have had their tickets canceled. Passengers for these trains will receive full refunds immediately.

A significant police presence has been deployed at Lahore railway station with access to platforms entirely restricted as stations remain sealed. Passengers will be able to collect refunds for their canceled tickets at temporary ticket refund counters set up outside the Lahore and Rawalpindi stations.

