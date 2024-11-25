KGS dominates 30th Palmolive Sindh Women’s Swimming Championship

KARACHI: The 30th Palmolive Sindh Women’s Swimming Championship 2024 concluded with a spectacular display of talent, sportsmanship, and record-breaking performances. Hosted at the Karachi Club and sponsored by Colgate-Palmolive (Pakistan) Ltd., the championship showcased the prowess of Pakistan’s young female swimmers, inspiring a wave of enthusiasm for women’s sports in the country.

Karachi Grammar School (KGS) emerged as the overall champion, securing a commanding 741 points. CAS School claimed the runner-up position with 218 points, while the host, Karachi Club, earned the third spot with 129 points.

The two-day event featured 250+ swimmers representing 16 institutions, competing across six age groups in 69 events. New records were set, raising the benchmark for future competitions.

The final prize distribution ceremony brought smiles and pride as medals were awarded by prominent figures, including Chief Guest Sania Maskatiya, a renowned fashion designer, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Syed Waseem Hashmi of the Pakistan Sports Olympic Association and others.

Zulfiqar Lakhani, Managing Director of Colgate-Palmolive Pakistan Ltd was also present on this occasion.

Speaking at the ceremony, Sania Maskatiya praised the young athletes, calling them “incredible swimmers” and role models for other girls in Pakistan. She emphasized the importance of equal opportunities for women in sports, stating, “Unless women are given equal opportunity, a nation cannot rise high. Continue to aim high.”

Seema Zuberi, President of the Karachi Women’s Swimming Association (KWSA), thanked the Karachi Club for hosting the event, the technical officials for their dedication, and Colgate-Palmolive for their unwavering sponsorship over three decades. She also extended her gratitude to the participants for their exceptional performances.

As the curtains closed on this year’s championship, the spirit of determination and achievement set by the participants left an indelible mark, raising expectations for the next edition of this prestigious event.

The New Records created were:

Open Age Group 800M Freestyle: Meher Maqbool broke the record.

Old Record: 10:33:52

New Record: 10:12:56

Open Age Group 200M Individual: Medley Hareem Malik broke the record.

Old Record: 2:44:06

New Record: 2:42:43

Open Age Group 400M Freestyle: Meher Maqbool broke the record.

Old Record: 5:15:15

New Record: 4:59:20

Age Group 15-16, 50M Breaststroke: Hareem Malik broke the record.

Old Record: 38:55

New Record: 37:77

Age Group 15-16, 200M Backstroke: Meher Maqbool broke the record.

Old Record: 2:47:43

New Record: 2:37:86

Age Group 11-12, 200M Individual Medley Zoya Omair Hafiz broke the record

Old Record: 2:58:21

New Record: 2:54:13

Age Group 15-16, 50M Butterfly Daniya Bhatia broke the record

Old Record: 33:11

New Record: 32:16

Age Group 15-16, 200M Individual Medley Hareem Malik broke the record

Old Record:2:47:76

New Record: 2:44:81

Open Age Group 200M Backstroke Meher Maqbool broke the record

Old Record: 2:42:77

New Record: 2:39:20

Open Age Group 200M Breaststroke Hareem Malik broke the record

Old Record: 2:58:28

New Record: 2:57:26

Age Group 15-16, 100M Backstroke Meher Maqbool broke the record

Old Record: 1:15:29

New Record: 1:14:76

Age Group 15-16, 100M Breaststroke Hareem Malik broke the record

Old Record: 1:23:69

New Record: 1:21:65

Open Age Group 100M Butterfly: Daniya Bhatia broke the record.

Old Record: 1:16:71

New Record: 1:14:70

