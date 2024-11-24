UAE confirms murder of Israeli-Moldovan, says 3 arrested

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates on Sunday confirmed the murder of an Israeli-Moldovan and said three suspects have been arrested, after what Israel called an anti-Semitic “terrorist attack”.

“The Ministry of Interior announced that the UAE authorities have arrested in record time the three perpetrators involved in the murder” of Tzvi Kogan, a statement carried by the official WAM news agency said, a day after Israel said the rabbi had been killed.

The UAE interior ministry described Kogan as “a Moldovan national according to his identification documents at the time of entry into the UAE, where he lived as a resident”.

Gunman shot dead, 3 police injured in shooting near Israeli embassy in Jordan

It said the man’s family had filed a missing person’s report, prompting the formation of “a specialised search and investigation team” which led to discovery of the body, and to identification of the suspects.

The ministry gave no further detail of those arrested but said: “Full details of the incident will be disclosed upon the conclusion of the investigations.”

In an earlier message on X, the Chabad-Lubavitch movement to which Kogan belonged expressed its “great pain” alongside a photo of the rabbi, adding that he had been “murdered by terrorists after being abducted on Thursday”.

Kogan was living and working in the UAE as a representative of Chabad, an ultra-Orthodox Jewish group known for its outreach efforts worldwide.

Israeli authorities said on Saturday that they were investigating Kogan’s disappearance as a “terrorist incident”, and on Sunday Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had been murdered.