AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 129.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.36%)
BOP 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.02%)
DCL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.36%)
DFML 40.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.09%)
DGKC 80.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-3.35%)
FCCL 32.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 74.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.38%)
FFL 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.35%)
HUBC 109.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.56%)
KEL 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.48%)
KOSM 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-8.1%)
MLCF 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.99%)
NBP 63.51 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (5.34%)
OGDC 194.69 Decreased By ▼ -4.97 (-2.49%)
PAEL 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.53%)
PIBTL 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.52%)
PPL 155.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-1.56%)
PRL 25.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.52%)
PTC 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-5.2%)
SEARL 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.79 (-4.6%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.42%)
TOMCL 33.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.26%)
TPLP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.28%)
TREET 16.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-6.87%)
TRG 58.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-5.06%)
UNITY 27.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 10,445 Increased By 38.5 (0.37%)
BR30 31,189 Decreased By -523.9 (-1.65%)
KSE100 97,798 Increased By 469.8 (0.48%)
KSE30 30,481 Increased By 288.3 (0.95%)
Nov 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UAE confirms murder of Israeli-Moldovan, says 3 arrested

AFP Published November 24, 2024 Updated November 25, 2024 12:15am

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates on Sunday confirmed the murder of an Israeli-Moldovan and said three suspects have been arrested, after what Israel called an anti-Semitic “terrorist attack”.

“The Ministry of Interior announced that the UAE authorities have arrested in record time the three perpetrators involved in the murder” of Tzvi Kogan, a statement carried by the official WAM news agency said, a day after Israel said the rabbi had been killed.

The UAE interior ministry described Kogan as “a Moldovan national according to his identification documents at the time of entry into the UAE, where he lived as a resident”.

Gunman shot dead, 3 police injured in shooting near Israeli embassy in Jordan

It said the man’s family had filed a missing person’s report, prompting the formation of “a specialised search and investigation team” which led to discovery of the body, and to identification of the suspects.

The ministry gave no further detail of those arrested but said: “Full details of the incident will be disclosed upon the conclusion of the investigations.”

In an earlier message on X, the Chabad-Lubavitch movement to which Kogan belonged expressed its “great pain” alongside a photo of the rabbi, adding that he had been “murdered by terrorists after being abducted on Thursday”.

Kogan was living and working in the UAE as a representative of Chabad, an ultra-Orthodox Jewish group known for its outreach efforts worldwide.

Israeli authorities said on Saturday that they were investigating Kogan’s disappearance as a “terrorist incident”, and on Sunday Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had been murdered.

Israel uae

Comments

200 characters

UAE confirms murder of Israeli-Moldovan, says 3 arrested

People rejected PTI’s protest call, says Ahsan

Internet services face disruption again in Pakistan

PTI protest: all educational institutions in Islamabad to remain closed on Monday

Belarus President to arrive in Pakistan on November 25: FO

Developing nations blast $300bn COP29 climate deal as insufficient

Kurram district: mediators strike 7-day ceasefire deal between warring tribes

Three more polio cases take Pakistan’s 2024 tally to 55

US SEC issues summons for India’s Adani, nephew on bribery allegations

Zimbabwe beat Pakistan in rain-shortened ODI

Two missiles, 27 drones downed over Russia’s Kursk: regional governor

Read more stories