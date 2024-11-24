AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
World

Two missiles, 27 drones downed over Russia’s Kursk: regional governor

Reuters Published November 24, 2024 Updated November 24, 2024 05:44pm

Two Ukrainian missiles and 27 drones were destroyed over Russia’s Kursk region, the governor of the region that borders Ukraine said on Sunday.

It was not immediately clear what missiles were destroyed. Kursk regional governor Alexei Smirnov did not provide further details in a post on his Telegram channel.

The Ukrainian military later said on Telegram that its forces had destroyed a Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile system in Kursk.

Ukraine says it hit three Russian air defence systems in occupied Crimea

Reuters could not independently confirm the report.

Ukrainian troops stormed across Russia’s western border into Kursk on Aug. 6 and seized a chunk of territory.

Moscow launched waves of counter-assaults and has retaken at least 40% of the captured territory since then, but

Kyiv still controls about 800 square kilometres (309 square miles) in the region, a senior Ukrainian military source said on Sunday,

Russia Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Russia-Ukraine war Russian strikes War Ukraine Ukrainian drones Russia air defence systems Russia defence ministry Kursk governor

