Nov 24, 2024
Print Print 2024-11-24

Naqvi tells Gohar: ‘No sit-ins, processions or rallies after IHC’s order’

Fazal Sher Published 24 Nov, 2024 03:08am

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi informed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Saturday that, in light of the Islamabad High Court’s recent order, no sit-ins, processions, or rallies will be allowed in the city.

During a telephonic contact, Naqvi and PTI chairman hold detailed discussion about the current situation Naqvi made it clear that the government is bound by the court’s ruling and cannot grant permission for such events.

Naqvi also briefed the PTI chairman regarding the visit of an 80-member high-level delegation from Belarus, headed by the President.

Duty-bound to implement IHC order, will not allow sit-in or gathering: Mohsin Naqvi

The delegation is scheduled to visit Islamabad from November 24 to 27, with the Belarusian President arriving in Pakistan on Monday.

Gohar told Naqvi that he would consult with his party before providing a final decision on the matter.

