Imposition of Section 144 challenged

LAHORE: A citizen has approached the Lahore High Court against the imposition of section 144 and the closures of roads across the Punjab.

Petitioner Muneer Ahmed, through his counsel, contended that the Home Secretary Punjab imposed the restrictions to prevent the people from joining the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) protest scheduled on November 24.

He also points out that major roads, including the motorway, have been closed. He asked the court to set aside the notification enforcing section 144 and to order the reopening of roads.

