AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 129.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.36%)
BOP 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.02%)
DCL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.36%)
DFML 40.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.09%)
DGKC 80.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-3.35%)
FCCL 32.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 74.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.38%)
FFL 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.35%)
HUBC 109.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.56%)
KEL 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.48%)
KOSM 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-8.1%)
MLCF 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.99%)
NBP 63.51 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (5.34%)
OGDC 194.69 Decreased By ▼ -4.97 (-2.49%)
PAEL 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.53%)
PIBTL 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.52%)
PPL 155.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-1.56%)
PRL 25.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.52%)
PTC 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-5.2%)
SEARL 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.79 (-4.6%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.42%)
TOMCL 33.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.26%)
TPLP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.28%)
TREET 16.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-6.87%)
TRG 58.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-5.06%)
UNITY 27.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 10,445 Increased By 38.5 (0.37%)
BR30 31,189 Decreased By -523.9 (-1.65%)
KSE100 97,798 Increased By 469.8 (0.48%)
KSE30 30,481 Increased By 288.3 (0.95%)
Iron ore slips

Reuters Published 24 Nov, 2024 03:08am

HANOI: Iron ore futures fell on Friday amid risk-off sentiment across the financial markets due to the intensifying Ukraine-Russia conflict, but they were on track for a weekly gain on solid demand.

The most-traded January iron ore on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) traded 1.2% lower at 768.50 yuan ($106.06) per metric ton at the midday break. Still, the contract was up 2.9% for the week. The benchmark December iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was 1.3% lower at $100.70 a ton as of 0507 GMT.

It is up 5.5% for the week so far. “(China’s) Daily hot metal output has been stable and at a high level ... which means iron ore consumption remains strong even into the winter off-peak season,” said a trader.

“Second, there’s winter restocking now for mills as evident by inventories held climbing,” the trader added. “We believe that the counter-cyclical rise in Chinese steel production seen in recent weeks could be a sign of front-loading manufacturing and exports ahead of potential US tariffs next year,” said Goldman Sachs analysts in a note. However, risk-off sentiment across financial markets due to the rising conflict in the Ukraine-Russia war weighed on prices. Russia fired a hypersonic intermediate-range ballistic missile at the Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Thursday, further escalating the 33-month-old war.

Potential threats from possible tariffs on Chinese products could also dampen metals demand next year. Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE fell, with coking coal down 0.5% at 1,285 yuan a ton, and coke falling 1.8% to 1,901.50 yuan. Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) were also down.

SHFE rebar slid 1.4% to 3,279 yuan a ton, hot-rolled coil dropped 1.2% to 3,452 yuan, wire rod decreased 1.1% to 3,578 yuan, and stainless steel shed 1.1% to 13,195 yuan.

