Al-Qadir Trust case: AC issues NBWs against Bushra

Fazal Sher Published November 23, 2024 Updated November 23, 2024 09:00am

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court hearing the Al-Qadir Trust case against the incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, on Friday, issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Khan’s wife for not appearing before the court.

The Accountability Court judge, Nasir Javed Rana, hearing the case issued arrest warrants for Bushra Bibi and rejected her exemption plea filed on grounds for her continued absence from proceedings of the case.

The judge ordered police to arrest Bushra and produced her before the court during the next hearing to be held on November 26.

Al-Qadir Trust case: Court seeks statements of IK, Bushra under Sec-342

The jail authorities presented Khan before the court.

During the hearing, Bushra Bibi’s lawyer Usman Gull filed an application along with the medical report of Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar on medical grounds.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor objected to Bushra Bibi’s exemption pleas and requested the court to reject it.

He told the court that the medical report of Bushra was produced by the lawyer issued by Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar, while the notary attestation was done in Islamabad.

Khan and his wife again did not submit their statement under Section 342 of CrPC, 1898. The court after hearing arguments rejected Bushra Bibi’s plea and issued her arrest warrant.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case till November 26.

Khan’s sister Aleema Khan, while talking to reporters after the hearing said that Khan has again reiterated that PTI will hold a protest on November 24 at any cost, therefore, public needs to come out for their rights.

Khan said they have kept him in jail for one and a half year in illegal cases and made further fake cases against him, she said while quoting Khan, adding that Khan said that he did not launch this movement for coming into power but we need freedom.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

