ECP questions LHC jurisdiction

LAHORE: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday questioned the jurisdiction of the Lahore High Court (LHC) to hear a petition of PTI former chairman Imran Khan challenging his five-year disqualification in Toshakhana case and cancellation of PTI`s party polls held last year.

A lawyer representing the ECP informed a LHC larger bench that the matter in question is already pending with the Islamabad High Court. Therefore, he said, the LHC lacks jurisdiction to hear the case.

However, the counsel of Imran informed the bench that IHC had rejected a request of Imran to withdraw his petition.

The bench observed that it was up to the petitioner to decide whether their case to be heard in the high court of Islamabad or Lahore.

The bench instructed the ECP lawyer to present relevant judicial precedents and other documents at the next hearing. The petitioner through his counsel said the ECP, despite his clear explanations for Toshakhana gifts, illegally de-seated him as an MNA from Mianwali’s NA-95 constituency.

He also accused the ECP of issuing another illegal order on October 23 last, directing the PTI to hold party elections in 20 days.

