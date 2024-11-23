Punjab govt intensifies efforts to combat smog

LAHORE: The Punjab government has intensified its efforts to combat smog through a large-scale crackdown, following which 1,250 vehicles were inspected the other day, out of which 128 were immediately seized.

Trucks and trolleys carrying sand, soil, and construction debris are also under strict surveillance, with checkpoints established at major entry points to Lahore, including Thokar Niaz Beg, Saggian, Gajjumatta and Badami Bagh.

All these efforts are being made under the leadership of Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb. The anti-smog campaign has focused on strict actions against smoke-emitting vehicles and violators of environmental regulations while operating around the clock.

Joint teams from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the police are ensuring strict enforcement of environmental laws. Vehicles with faulty engines or emitting excessive smoke are being stopped from entering the city.

Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb has issued a stern warning, stating that any violation of environmental laws — be it at schools, factories, shops, or construction sites — will result in immediate legal action, including FIRs.

Across Punjab, industrial units emitting hazardous smoke are being sealed, with FIRs registered against their owners. Measures such as wet sweeping, inspection of commercial generators, and water sprinkling are being intensified in designated green lockdown areas to mitigate pollution.

The senior minister has urged citizens to adopt precautionary measures and cooperate with government authorities, emphasizing the importance of wearing masks. She stated, “This is a matter of life and death.”

Under the smog multi-sectoral action plan, all relevant departments are working in close coordination. Maryam Aurangzeb reiterated that there will be no compromise on environmental protection and public health, describing it as a collective responsibility.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024