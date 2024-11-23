Markets Print 2024-11-23
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (November 22, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 97,798.23
High: 99,623.04
Low: 97,471.12
Net Change: 469.83
Volume (000): 515,073
Value (000): 34,190,274
Makt Cap (000) 3,001,815,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 19,067.00
NET CH (-) 245.66
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,030.35
NET CH (-) 153.19
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 26,912.42
NET CH (+) 1511.8
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,397.75
NET CH (-) 84.39
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,682.46
NET CH (-) 85.98
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,611.34
NET CH (-) 139.19
------------------------------------
As on: 22- November -2024
====================================
