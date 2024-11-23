KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (November 22, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 97,798.23 High: 99,623.04 Low: 97,471.12 Net Change: 469.83 Volume (000): 515,073 Value (000): 34,190,274 Makt Cap (000) 3,001,815,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 19,067.00 NET CH (-) 245.66 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,030.35 NET CH (-) 153.19 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 26,912.42 NET CH (+) 1511.8 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,397.75 NET CH (-) 84.39 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,682.46 NET CH (-) 85.98 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,611.34 NET CH (-) 139.19 ------------------------------------ As on: 22- November -2024 ====================================

