Nov 23, 2024
Markets Print 2024-11-23

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (November 22, 2024). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 23 Nov, 2024 06:19am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (November 22, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 97,798.23
High:                      99,623.04
Low:                       97,471.12
Net Change:                   469.83
Volume (000):                515,073
Value (000):              34,190,274
Makt Cap (000)         3,001,815,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 19,067.00
NET CH                    (-) 245.66
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 10,030.35
NET CH                    (-) 153.19
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 26,912.42
NET CH                    (+) 1511.8
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 16,397.75
NET CH                     (-) 84.39
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,682.46
NET CH                     (-) 85.98
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,611.34
NET CH                    (-) 139.19
------------------------------------
As on:            22- November -2024
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

