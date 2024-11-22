SDGs provide a blueprint for sustainable future: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Industries and Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain, said on Thursday that enormous challenges can be tackled through collective efforts to build a more sustainable, equitable and prosperous future for Pakistan and the world.

Addressing a function jointly organized by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Pakistan and Fatima Group on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), he emphasized that the SDGs, adopted in 2015, provide a blueprint for a sustainable future where poverty is eradicated, hunger is addressed, and environmental protection is prioritized.

He highlighted that the careful use of fertilizers is directly linked to several SDGs, particularly SDG 2 (Zero Hunger), SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), and SDG 13 (Climate Action). While fertilizers are essential for improving crop yields and food security, their environmental impact must also be considered.

The Minister stressed that efficient and sustainable fertilizer use could help combat challenges such as soil degradation, water scarcity, and climate change—issues that are especially pressing for Pakistan.

“By adopting innovations such as controlled-release fertilizers and precision farming techniques, we can not only enhance agricultural productivity but also contribute to a greener, more sustainable future,” he added.

Fatima Fertilizer, in collaboration with UNDP, recently hosted the launch of a special report titled “SDGs Impact through Businesses: Sustainability Framework for Fatima Fertilizer,” which outlines how the company has integrated the impact framework assessment into its business operations. The report maps eight critical areas that align with achieving related UN SDGs.

Speaking at the event, Jamil Qureshi, Secretary of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), highlighted the role of the council in providing one-window services to investors and emphasized its commitment to creating a business-friendly environment.

Rabel Sadozai, Director of Marketing and Sales at Fatima Group, further underscored the significance of the report’s launch, stating, “This sustainability framework will strengthen our resolve and inspire us to accelerate our efforts in sustainable development. Both UNDP and Fatima Fertilizer teams worked relentlessly to develop this unique framework, setting an example that will encourage other private sector organizations to adopt sustainable practices.”

Dr. Samuel Rizk, Resident Representative of UNDP Pakistan, commended Fatima Fertilizer for integrating the SDGs into its business strategies. He noted that this pioneering step aligns Fatima Fertilizer’s sustainability initiatives with SDG targets relevant to its core business operations. “By voluntarily designing its own SDG reporting framework with UNDP’s support, Fatima Fertilizer has demonstrated that businesses can achieve both financial benefits and contribute positively to societal well-being through sustainable practices,” he remarked.

Asad Murad, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Fatima Fertilizer, reiterated the company’s commitment to both national and global development. “At Fatima Fertilizer, we firmly believe that sustainable development represents the future of responsible business. This collaboration with UNDP in designing our Sustainability Framework reflects our strong commitment to making meaningful contributions. We aim to positively impact Pakistan’s food security, empower women, promote environmental sustainability, and advance innovative, sustainable agricultural practices,” he concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024