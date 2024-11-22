Forex reserves on the rise

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) foreign reserves continued to rise, increasing by $29.4 million over the past week.

The SBP’s foreign reserves reached $11.288 billion as of November 15, 2024, up from $11.258 billion on November 8, 2024. Meanwhile, during week under review, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks decreased by $27 million to $4.68 billion.

As a result, the country’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves mounted up by $2 million to $15.968 billion at the end of last week, compared to $15.965 billion the week before.

