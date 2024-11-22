AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
Govt to import 3m bales of cotton from Kyrgyzstan

Published 22 Nov, 2024

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Hasan Zaigham stated that Pakistan plans to import three million bales of cotton worth $1.9 billion this year to offset the shortfall in its own production.

This opens up new opportunities for Kyrgyz exporters, given that Kyrgyzstan’s annual cotton production exceeds 600,000 tons.

He said Kyrgyzstan demonstrated one of the highest economic growth dynamics in the world i.e. 9.2 percent this year. Regular visits of business delegations and participation in trade fairs in both countries will help achieve the set goals of increasing the volume of bilateral trade.

It was shared that the volume of trade remains significantly below potential level due to lack of information about business opportunities.

A Kyrgyzstan-Pakistan Business Forum was organised, Thursday, in Bishkek by Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Kyrgyz Republic in collaboration with Kyrgyzstan Trade House Lahore and Embassy of Pakistan Bishkek.

A 14-member Pakistani business delegation headed by Mehr Kashif Younas, Kyrgyz Honorary Consul in Lahore and Dr Shahid Hasan, President Kyrgyzstan Trade House Lahore participated in the forum which included companies of pharmaceutical, textile, steel, agro-food, logistics and tourism sector.

