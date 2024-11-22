Gold prices on steep rise

KARACHI: The local gold prices saw a steep rise on Thursday, mirroring the continuing global uptrend, traders said.

Gold gained Rs3,700 and Rs3,172, settling for Rs278,000 per tola and Rs238,240 per 10 grams, each, according All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association.

On the world market, gold bullion rates rose by $37, reaching $2,668 per ounce while silver held steady at $31 per ounce.

However, silver prices on the local market surged by Rs200 and Rs171.47, trading now at Rs3,450 and Rs2,957 per 10 grams, respectively.

