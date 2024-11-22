Sharjeel urges federal govt to prioritise Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway project

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Hyderabad-Sukkur Motor-way is not just a matter for the Sindh government but for the entire country. The motorway is essential for the country’s economy as it supports businesses nationwide. The federal government should prioritize the Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway project and begin work as soon as possible so that the entire nation can benefit.

He made these remarks while speaking to a delegation of the Court Reporters Association in Karachi. The delegation, which included Liaquat Ali Rana, Amin Anwar, Asghar Umar, Azam Zahrani, Sajid Awan, Shahid Hussain, Zafar Soomro, and others.

Talking to journalists, Sharjeel Memon said that the Sindh government has taken several steps for the welfare and professional development of journalists. He also highlighted the important role of court reporters in maintaining transparency and accountability within the judicial system.

He told the delegation that fitness certificates are being issued for old buses, but there are only two inspectors in Karachi, which is insufficient to cover all the vehicles.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that each department has a specific role, and if each department performs its responsibilities efficiently, many problems can be resolved. He also noted that the Red Line BRT project includes the pipeline of the K-4 water project along with other utilities, which has caused some delays. Despite several challenges, work on the BRT project is progressing rapidly.

He said that to reduce traffic pressure on Karachi’s roads, illegal bus stands have been relocated outside the city. A command and control centre has been established to monitor the People’s Bus Service, where every activity in the bus service will be tracked, and complaints will be addressed in a timely manner.

