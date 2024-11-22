AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
AIRLINK 129.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-1.67%)
BOP 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.58%)
DCL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.36%)
DFML 41.69 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.66%)
DGKC 83.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.37%)
FCCL 32.77 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.33%)
FFBL 75.47 Increased By ▲ 6.86 (10%)
FFL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.06%)
HUBC 110.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.75%)
KEL 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.26%)
KOSM 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-6.46%)
MLCF 39.79 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.91%)
NBP 60.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 199.66 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (2.42%)
PAEL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.41%)
PPL 157.92 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.38%)
PRL 26.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 18.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.87%)
SEARL 82.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.7%)
TELE 8.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
TOMCL 34.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
TPLP 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.84%)
TREET 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.61%)
TRG 61.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.81%)
UNITY 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.81%)
BR100 10,407 Increased By 220 (2.16%)
BR30 31,713 Increased By 377.1 (1.2%)
KSE100 97,328 Increased By 1781.9 (1.86%)
KSE30 30,192 Increased By 614.4 (2.08%)
Nov 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-22

Sharjeel urges federal govt to prioritise Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway project

Press Release Published 22 Nov, 2024 03:03am

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Hyderabad-Sukkur Motor-way is not just a matter for the Sindh government but for the entire country. The motorway is essential for the country’s economy as it supports businesses nationwide. The federal government should prioritize the Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway project and begin work as soon as possible so that the entire nation can benefit.

He made these remarks while speaking to a delegation of the Court Reporters Association in Karachi. The delegation, which included Liaquat Ali Rana, Amin Anwar, Asghar Umar, Azam Zahrani, Sajid Awan, Shahid Hussain, Zafar Soomro, and others.

Talking to journalists, Sharjeel Memon said that the Sindh government has taken several steps for the welfare and professional development of journalists. He also highlighted the important role of court reporters in maintaining transparency and accountability within the judicial system.

He told the delegation that fitness certificates are being issued for old buses, but there are only two inspectors in Karachi, which is insufficient to cover all the vehicles.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that each department has a specific role, and if each department performs its responsibilities efficiently, many problems can be resolved. He also noted that the Red Line BRT project includes the pipeline of the K-4 water project along with other utilities, which has caused some delays. Despite several challenges, work on the BRT project is progressing rapidly.

He said that to reduce traffic pressure on Karachi’s roads, illegal bus stands have been relocated outside the city. A command and control centre has been established to monitor the People’s Bus Service, where every activity in the bus service will be tracked, and complaints will be addressed in a timely manner.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Sharjeel Inam Memon Hyderabad Sukkur Motorway

Comments

200 characters

Sharjeel urges federal govt to prioritise Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway project

All govt procurements: Authorities directed to ensure third-party validation

PM’s plants conversion claim not accepted: Phasing out gas, FO could save $3bn per year: China

PM commends FBR officer for uncovering trillion-rupee GST scam

SDGs provide a blueprint for sustainable future: minister

Kurram convoy ambush claims 40 lives

Unblocking of cellphone SIMs: FBR to share compliant taxpayers’ list with telcos

NA panel commends IMC’s localisation drive

Sindh urges federal govt to convene CCI meeting

Telenor, Orion Towers: CCP completes formalities of PTCL’s acquisition

APPMA opposes approval of Rs68bn write-off claims of KE

Read more stories