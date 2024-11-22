AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-22

5-year health security action plan launched

Nuzhat Nazar Published 22 Nov, 2024 03:03am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has launched a five-year National Action Plan for Health Security (2024-28), marking a significant stride toward building a resilient health system capable of effectively addressing evolving public health emergencies.

This strategic framework aims to enhance the country’s capacity to prevent, detect, and respond to health crises, with a strong focus on pandemic preparedness and the integration of human, animal, and environmental health through the One Health approach.

The action plan was officially unveiled at a high-profile event led by the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination.

Key dignitaries, including Dr Malik Mukhtar Ahmad, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Health; Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister of National Food Security and Research; and Federal Health Secretary Nadeem Mahbub joined Deputy British High Commissioner Andrew Dalgleish to present the roadmap to stakeholders.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Malik Mukhtar Ahmad highlighted the significance of the plan, stating, “The National Action Plan for Health Security (2024-28) provides a structured and costed framework to guide federal and provincial governments in enhancing technical capacities to address emergencies and disasters. This initiative underscores Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening health security and safeguarding the well-being of its people.”

Developed through extensive consultation with government officials, development partners, and international stakeholders, the plan builds on recommendations from Pakistan’s second Joint External Evaluation conducted in 2023. It prioritises the establishment of an International Health Regulations (IHR) monitoring mechanism to ensure better governance, disease surveillance, and emergency response systems.

Deputy British High Commissioner Dalgleish praised Pakistan’s efforts, saying, “This action plan is a testament to the country’s dedication to improving health security while strengthening primary health services and emergency coordination. The UK is proud to support Pakistan through initiatives like the Evidence for Health (E4H) Programme to build a more resilient health system.”

The event brought together federal and provincial ministers, health officials from Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, as well as representatives from organisations such as WHO, USAID, and the UK Health Security Agency.

Federal Health Secretary Nadeem Mahbub stressed the importance of unified efforts: “This plan calls for synchronized collaboration between federal and provincial stakeholders to address both immediate and long-term public health challenges.”

WHO Representative Dr Luo Dapeng lauded the initiative, adding, “The National Action Plan for Health Security (2024-28) exemplifies a forward-thinking, One Health approach that aligns with international health standards. WHO remains committed to supporting Pakistan in its journey toward enhanced health preparedness.”

By uniting stakeholders across sectors and regions, the National Action Plan for Health Security (2024-28) sets a clear vision for a healthier, more secure Pakistan.

