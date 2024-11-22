COAS visits POF stall at IDEAS-2024

KARACHI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir COAS visited Pakistan Ordnance Factories stall at IDEAS-2024 where he was briefed by Lt Gen Tahir Hameed Shah, Chairman POF Board about ongoing weapons and ammunition development and future projects of POF in hand.

COAS was also apprised about signing of a contract between POF and Turkiye’s Repkon Machine & Tools which is intended to increase country’s capacity to produce 155mm artillery ammunition which will strengthen Pakistan’s defence capabilities.

Wah Industries Limited (subsidiary of POF), partnered strategically with Repkon Machine & Tools Industry, signing the contract for establishing a state-of-the-art turnkey facility in Pakistan which will increase manufacturing capacity of 155mm artillery ammunition.

Senior Officers from both sides attended the signing event.

