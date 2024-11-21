Britain says concerned by reports of Russia ICBM attack on Ukraine

LONDON: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s spokesperson on Thursday said that reports Russia had used an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) to attack Ukraine were deeply concerning, and would be another example of Russia’s recklessness if true.

Russia launched an ICBM during an attack on Ukraine on Thursday, Kyiv’s air force said, in the first known use in the war of a powerful weapon designed to deliver nuclear strikes thousands of kilometres away.

N Korea fires ICBM as US, Seoul slam Russia deployment

As tensions in the war in Ukraine rise still further, Russia’s defence ministry said it shot down two British-made Storm Shadow cruise missiles. Asked about the statement, Starmer’s spokesperson declined to comment on operational matters.