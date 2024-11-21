AGL 40.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.32%)
State to protect country’s digital frontiers: COAS

Nuzhat Nazar Published 21 Nov, 2024 05:51am

ISLAMABAD: Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir expressed his unwavering belief in Pakistan’s bright and stable future while addressing the business community in Karachi.

Reflecting on the nation’s progress, he remarked, “The clouds of despair that loomed a year ago have now dissipated.”

The Army Chief emphasized the importance of optimism, reiterating his earlier statement: “Despair is forbidden for Muslims.” He highlighted that all key economic indicators of Pakistan are now positive and predicted further improvement in the coming year.

State should protect public from negative impacts of social media: COAS Asim Munir

Criticizing those who spread negativity and speculated about Pakistan’s default, he questioned, “Where are those voices now? Should they not be held accountable?”

Addressing security concerns, the Army Chief pointed out that terrorism is often backed by illegal businesses and external elements. He reaffirmed the state’s commitment to safeguarding Pakistan’s digital frontiers and ensuring the digital security of its citizens.

