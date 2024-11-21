AGL 40.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.32%)
AIRLINK 131.73 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (1.87%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
CNERGY 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.66%)
DCL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.2%)
DFML 40.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.83%)
DGKC 84.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-1.94%)
FCCL 32.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2%)
FFBL 68.61 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (3.13%)
FFL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.96%)
HUBC 111.76 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.07%)
HUMNL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.19%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
KOSM 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (10.73%)
MLCF 39.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.6%)
NBP 60.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.36%)
OGDC 194.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.27%)
PAEL 26.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.09%)
PPL 155.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)
PRL 26.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.52%)
PTC 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.4%)
SEARL 83.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.44%)
TELE 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.18%)
TOMCL 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.95%)
TPLP 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.45%)
TREET 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TRG 62.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.65%)
UNITY 27.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.12%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
BR100 10,187 Increased By 2.5 (0.02%)
BR30 31,336 Decreased By -66.4 (-0.21%)
KSE100 95,546 Decreased By -310.2 (-0.32%)
KSE30 29,578 Decreased By -104.7 (-0.35%)
Nov 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-21

Buses for children: Punjab directed to ensure schools make arrangements

Recorder Report Published 21 Nov, 2024 05:51am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday directed the Punjab government to ensure all public and private schools make arrangement of buses for children.

The court was proceeding with the petitions filed against failure of the government to take measures against increase of smog in the province.

Earlier, Advocate General Punjab (AGP) presented a detailed report and elaborated the short as well as long-term steps being taken by the concerned departments.

The court also asked the government to ensure the closer of all commercial area, markets by eight O’clock.

The AGP told the court that the government has demolished number of plants which were making carbon by burning plastic tyres. He also assured the court that all such plants will be shut down within ten days.

He further informed the court that cases have been registered against elements who found burning their crops residue.

The court also directed the government all anti-smog measures should be adopted across the province and rose for the next hearing on November 22.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Children LHC Lahore High Court schools buses

Comments

200 characters

Buses for children: Punjab directed to ensure schools make arrangements

NJHPP shutdown, Kanupp debt re-profiling: Consumers deprived of Rs60bn benefit: Nepra

Q1FY25: PD claims Discos’ losses drop 22pc

Un-registered rich people: FBR finalises plan to take action

State to protect country’s digital frontiers: COAS

There has been no ‘deal’ at all, claims PTI founder

SC says high courts do not have suo motu jurisdiction

Friendly nations: COAS visits IDEAS-2024, commends participation

‘Trial of civilians by military courts’: Body to approach JCP for one member for constitutional bench

EV policy draft finalised: minister

Aligning GSP+ programme with 5Es framework: Planning minister proposes a multi-pronged strategy

Read more stories