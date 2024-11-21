Buses for children: Punjab directed to ensure schools make arrangements

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday directed the Punjab government to ensure all public and private schools make arrangement of buses for children.

The court was proceeding with the petitions filed against failure of the government to take measures against increase of smog in the province.

Earlier, Advocate General Punjab (AGP) presented a detailed report and elaborated the short as well as long-term steps being taken by the concerned departments.

The court also asked the government to ensure the closer of all commercial area, markets by eight O’clock.

The AGP told the court that the government has demolished number of plants which were making carbon by burning plastic tyres. He also assured the court that all such plants will be shut down within ten days.

He further informed the court that cases have been registered against elements who found burning their crops residue.

The court also directed the government all anti-smog measures should be adopted across the province and rose for the next hearing on November 22.

