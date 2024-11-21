AGL 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.35%)
Pakistan

CM Higher Education Internship Programme completed

Recorder Report Published 21 Nov, 2024 07:26am

LAHORE: One of the biggest higher education internship program in the history of Punjab has been completed under which recruitment of 7354 college teacher interns has been made in government colleges of Punjab.

The CM Maryam Nawaz presided a special meeting to review Higher Education Internship Program.

Secretary Higher Education Dr. Farrukh Naveed while giving a briefing to the participants of the meeting apprised that college teacher interns will be given Rs.50,000 per month for 8 months. The college teacher interns will perform teaching services in government colleges until completion of academic session by March 31.

The Chief Minister congratulated the higher education team for recruiting interns on merit by maintaining transparency. It was further informed in the briefing that transfers /posting of 962 teachers of colleges has been completed under the e-transfer policy.

The college teachers received their orders after applying online on the portal. The appointment of principals and directors of government colleges will also be undertaken by maintaining transparency criteria.

