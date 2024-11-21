‘No room for HR violations under pretext of political dissent’

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary panel on Wednesday said that the never-ending violation of human rights in the country especially in the wake of May 9 melodrama must come to an end.

The National Assembly’s standing committee on human rights which held its meeting here with Sahibzada Hamid Raza in the chair, said that there is no room for human rights violations in the country under the pretext of political dissent.

A visibly perturbed Raza, whose party – the minority right-wing Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) – had formed an unconditional alliance with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), said that the intelligence agencies must undertake their duties as described in the law and the constitution.

The committee expressed concern over the severe violations of human rights during the recent years and directed that law enforcement agencies may take stringent measures to stop such violence especially political victimisation without any discrimination.

The committee stressed the need for effective legislation to safeguard the rights of parliamentarians as it had been observed that politicians are dragged in illegal cases with the change of regime.

It also expressed concern over the rapid rise in cases of abuse of children and women in the country and directed that Human Rights Ministry may provide complete detail of women and children prisoners in the next meeting.

It also decided to visit prison departments along with media to witness the ground realties of the prisoners languishing in jails.

