AGL 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.35%)
AIRLINK 131.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.4%)
BOP 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
CNERGY 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
DCL 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.27%)
DFML 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.71%)
DGKC 84.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.62%)
FCCL 32.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.28%)
FFBL 69.30 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.01%)
FFL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
HUBC 110.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.9%)
HUMNL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.77%)
KEL 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.15%)
KOSM 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.78%)
MLCF 39.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.43%)
NBP 60.75 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.76%)
OGDC 194.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.23%)
PAEL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
PPL 155.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.49%)
PRL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.86%)
PTC 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.08%)
SEARL 82.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.78%)
TELE 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.22%)
TOMCL 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.3%)
TPLP 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.29%)
TREET 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.29%)
TRG 61.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.51%)
UNITY 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 10,199 Increased By 12.5 (0.12%)
BR30 31,265 Decreased By -71 (-0.23%)
KSE100 95,666 Increased By 119.4 (0.12%)
KSE30 29,603 Increased By 25.2 (0.09%)
Nov 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-21

‘No room for HR violations under pretext of political dissent’

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 21 Nov, 2024 07:32am

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary panel on Wednesday said that the never-ending violation of human rights in the country especially in the wake of May 9 melodrama must come to an end.

The National Assembly’s standing committee on human rights which held its meeting here with Sahibzada Hamid Raza in the chair, said that there is no room for human rights violations in the country under the pretext of political dissent.

A visibly perturbed Raza, whose party – the minority right-wing Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) – had formed an unconditional alliance with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), said that the intelligence agencies must undertake their duties as described in the law and the constitution.

The committee expressed concern over the severe violations of human rights during the recent years and directed that law enforcement agencies may take stringent measures to stop such violence especially political victimisation without any discrimination.

The committee stressed the need for effective legislation to safeguard the rights of parliamentarians as it had been observed that politicians are dragged in illegal cases with the change of regime.

It also expressed concern over the rapid rise in cases of abuse of children and women in the country and directed that Human Rights Ministry may provide complete detail of women and children prisoners in the next meeting.

It also decided to visit prison departments along with media to witness the ground realties of the prisoners languishing in jails.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

human rights parliamentary panel May 9 riots HR violations

Comments

200 characters

‘No room for HR violations under pretext of political dissent’

NJHPP shutdown, Kanupp debt re-profiling: Consumers deprived of Rs60bn benefit: Nepra

Q1FY25: PD claims Discos’ losses drop 22pc

Un-registered rich people: FBR finalises plan to take action

EV policy draft finalised: minister

State to protect country’s digital frontiers: COAS

There has been no ‘deal’ at all, claims PTI founder

SC says high courts do not have suo motu jurisdiction

Friendly nations: COAS visits IDEAS-2024, commends participation

‘Trial of civilians by military courts’: Body to approach JCP for one member for constitutional bench

Aligning GSP+ programme with 5Es framework: Planning minister proposes a multi-pronged strategy

Read more stories